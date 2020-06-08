ST. DAVID — At a May 12 board meeting, the St. David Unified School District governing board approved the resignation and separation agreement of Superintendent Arleen Kennedy.
Kennedy served as the district’s superintendent from July 2018 until her resignation, which was effective May 15, 2020.
Assistant Principal Jonathan Watts is serving as St. David’s interim superintendent while the district searches for Kennedy’s replacement. The governing board voted to enter into a short-term contract with Superintendent Kyle Hart of Valley Union School District out of Elfrida as an adviser to Watts until the school district finds a new superintendent.
In a May 15 letter of resignation addressed to St. David School Board President Jay Davis, Kennedy said her decision to resign came with mixed emotions.
While she said she appreciated being part of the school district, Kennedy said it was time to pursue other opportunities.
Her letter also cited a list of accomplishments during her time with district, of which some of those included:
• maintaining St. David High School’s “A” letter grade as determined by the Arizona Department of Education;
• implementing and coordinating the training for administrators regarding a continuous improvement plan for the district through a leadership academy support system;
• coordinating a collaborative gifted program with another school district;
• implementing professional development for administrators and teachers to create achievement and enhancement of effective teaching and learning.
In her letter of resignation, Kennedy credited committed teachers and staff for the school’s academic successes. “These accomplishments are a powerful testament of the good work that has been done and the commitment of the staff and teachers,” she wrote.
Kennedy has been hired as the new superintendent of Balsz School District in Phoenix and will be relocating to the area in a couple of weeks to get acquainted with her new surroundings and staff.
According to the Balsz website, she was selected through a “very competitive process” with more than 63 applicants. She is replacing the district’s retiring Superintendent Jeff Smith, effective July 1.
“This amazing opportunity is a blessing to me,” Kennedy said. “I’m ecstatic and look forward to starting my new position.”