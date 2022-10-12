BENSON — When Kathy Hoffman became Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2018, it had been 20 years since an educator held the office.
Her education career began in the Vail School District in neighboring Pima County before joining the Peoria School District.
In her first year in office she visited every county in the state and over 150 schools, including seven of the Tribal Nations.
On Friday, Sept. 30, Hoffman was on her second day of a quick tour of Southeastern Arizona schools when she arrived at Benson Primary School.
“I’m touring schools down in the southeastern part of the state,” she said. “Yesterday I was in Douglas, this morning in Vail, then here at Benson.
“For me this is one of the best parts of the job, to visit our classrooms across the state, it gives me a chance to learn what’s going well as well as what the challenges might be and where the Department of Education could offer more support and it gives me a chance to talk directly with our school leaders, teachers, and the students.”
She was greeted by two students, fifth-grader Eva Homerski and fourth-grader Sebestyen Tedford, along with Benson Schools Superintendent Micah Mortensen. The trio escorted her to greet elementary school principal Jomel Jansson and then toured classrooms.
“I think it’s amazing that we have an educator in that role,” Mortensen. “I mean you would think there has to be a prerequisite, but it’s not in Arizona, most of the people that have been in that role aren’t educators. So, I think it’s awesome that as an educator she gets it, first-hand, the challenges, the everyday challenges of what we face, especially in a public-school setting.”
Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay joined the tour as Mortensen continued showing off the school’s new classrooms and meeting and greeting students along the way.
“When you visit different schools and districts, there’s a feeling of an energy that you feel as you walk through campus,” Mortensen said. “You watch the way staff react with each other, watch the way kids are behaving, and I think Hoffman really felt was that energy that was on our campus.”
Hoffman continued to the middle school and then the high school where she met staff and students. She spoke briefly with Thomas Webb, Benson Middle School principal and Jeff Thompson, principal of Benson High.
“I am blown away, this is such a little gem in Arizona,” Hoffman said. “I was surprised, a pleasant surprise was learning about the infant and preschool program that is so unique. I rarely see that in any other district, and I love seeing how the elementary school, the middle school and high school, all in the same campus area, together, seems like they’re a really strong partnership.”
“It wasn’t a super long visit, we didn’t get into the depths of any particular thing, but she saw enough and interacted with enough people to feel that positive energy,” Mortensen said.
“That really is the culture, you know, she saw a lot of positive happy people, kids, just the way we interact with each other.
“I’ll be honest with you; we don’t put on a dog and pony show when people show up. I tell our people to ‘do what you do,’ just keep doing what you’re doing, which is treat people well, treat kids well and work hard.
“We want people when they come by to see the authentic us. Our leadership team’s real proud, and honestly you know that it’s super-important since another person you know is coming to campus and seeing what we’re doing. But I would take a parent on the same visit if they wanted to know us.”
Hoffman said she “asked the students what’s the best part of school and they said that it was the teachers, and how nice they are. When I ask them if there’s anything they would like to add to their schools, they could not think of anything, they said, ‘Benson schools are perfect’ and I think that says a lot about the community.”
For Mortensen, having a state official, a fellow educator, call your schools “a gem,” was like getting a gold star from your grade-school teacher. He beamed with pride.
“I think we’re on the cusp of doing some cool things, so I wanted to make sure I could highlight those and share those with her,” he said.