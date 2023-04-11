Benson Visitor Center social media manager Kathy Lara and her 17-year-old son, James Leck, a junior at Benson High School, pose for a selfie after Leck received an award at Monday’s school board meeting. Leck is on the autism spectrum, and the reason for Lara’s passion for bringing acceptance and awareness to the forefront when it comes to changing the conversation about autism.
Nominated by his teachers as a “student of the month” honoree for being respectful, Leck has conquered tough challenges and come a long way in his school career.
“James was diagnosed with autism in the fifth grade and because of that diagnosis, received the support he needed to be successful,” said his mother, Kathy Lara, Benson Visitor Center social media manager. “His grades improved dramatically, from Cs and Ds to As and Bs.”
While Lara credits all of her son’s special education teachers from middle through high school for his success, she is especially grateful to Kendra Cranwell, a middle school special education teacher who worked with Leck from fifth through eighth grade.
“All of Benson’s special education teachers are awesome, but she really helped him through her knowledge of working with autistic kids," Lara said. "She focused on his abilities to be a successful student, encouraged him to have confidence in himself and was very supportive of him from fifth through eighth grade.”
Because of that support, Leck is now planning to attend college where he is considering a field of study where he can advocate for people on the autism spectrum.
While in high school, Leck has been on the track and field team and is a cross country runner.
“I am so proud of what he has accomplished,” Lara said. “April is Autism Acceptance Month and I think it’s wonderful that James received his award in April. He has come such a long way since that diagnosis seven years ago. It’s all about understanding the special needs of autistic individuals and then helping them find the tools they need to face challenges and be successful.”
