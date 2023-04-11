Conquering challenges of autism

Benson Visitor Center social media manager Kathy Lara and her 17-year-old son, James Leck, a junior at Benson High School, pose for a selfie after Leck received an award at Monday’s school board meeting. Leck is on the autism spectrum, and the reason for Lara’s passion for bringing acceptance and awareness to the forefront when it comes to changing the conversation about autism.

 SUBMITTED

Seventeen-year-old James Leck, a junior at Benson High School, received an award at Monday’s Benson Unified School District board meeting.

Nominated by his teachers as a “student of the month” honoree for being respectful, Leck has conquered tough challenges and come a long way in his school career.

