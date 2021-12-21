BENSON — When Elyna Demetroulis, 17, enrolled in a beginning photography class at Benson High School, she wasn’t sure what to expect.
Today, Demetroulis, a high school senior, is excited about photography as a hobby and says she may even pursue it as a career path.
“I give a lot of credit to my teacher, Adelyn Baber,” she said. “She is an inspiration to me. She has inspired me as a person and as a photographer. Her own passion for photography is passed onto her students.”
On Dec. 14, nearly 60 of Baber’s students showcased a favorite piece of their own photography through an exhibit and silent auction in the Benson High School auditorium. Organized by Baber and her students, the exhibit went from 5 to 8 p.m. and was open to students, teachers and the community. Each student submitted one photo for the un-judged event. All of the work was numbered and assigned a bid sheet, which allowed people to bid on photos they wanted to purchase. Money raised through the bidding process will be rolled into the school photography program for supplies and future projects.
“The exhibit and silent auction were a great way for the photography program to fundraise,” said Kathy Lara, who purchased three photos as gifts. “Mrs. Baber’s students really enjoy her classes, and their photography work is amazing. It was like something you would see in an art gallery. You can tell she teaches these kids professional level photography.”
Demetroulis photographed a particularly amazing cheeseburger right out of the Horseshoe Cafe in Benson.
“Photographing a cheeseburger was just a random whim on my part,” she said. “It turned out so well that I decided to put it in the photography show.”
Standing near the top of Mount Lemmon in the Santa Catalina Mountains, Natalie Koenig, 15, shot a photo of the long winding road as it made its way down the mountain.
“I was really happy with how the photo turned out,” she said. “We learn a lot of techniques in Mrs. Baber’s class that we’ll be able to use long after we graduate from high school.”
Of the 59 student submissions, all but seven were purchased through the silent auction. The event raised $400.
Baber has been teaching photography and TV and film production at Benson High School for two years.
“I love seeing my passion for photography ignite that same passion and creativity in my students,” she said. “I have so much fun teaching here, and hope to host several more events to help students expand their experience in different areas of photography.”
Baber is teaching the students marketing so they can learn the skills they need to go into the photography field.
Most of the show’s entries were by first-year students, Baber said.
“Given that they were so new to photography, I felt the quality of their work was high.”
Sixteen-year-old Ashlee Hoffman took a photo of a street lamp in front of her house, where she experimented with unique angles and lighting.
“I angled my iPhone so that the sun was behind the lamp and made it glow like the lamp was on,” she said. “Between the clouds and sun there are a lot of dimensions in the photo.”
Hoffman said that because of the class, she plans to pursue photography as a hobby.
“I’m excited that so many people came here tonight to look at our photographs and are actually buying them,” she said. “I’m glad Mrs. Baber held this exhibit for us so we could show people our photography. Her class has been a fantastic experience.”