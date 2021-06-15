BENSON — For Zaleah Kilpatrick, swimming is the best thing about summer camp. Her friend, Faith Moser, 5, agrees.
The two youngsters are enrolled in Benson Primary School’s summer camp, a monthlong program that started May 24 and ends Thursday. The camp ran Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I like swimming best and I like going to the library,” Kilpatrick said. “We make things and play with our friends.”
Having fun while learning is exactly the goal the summer camp hoped to achieve, said Principal Jomel Jansson.
“We’re able to do more engaging, hands-on projects with a high interest level for the kids,” Jansson said. “We offered a reader’s theater where kids write plays and perform, which was a lot of fun. Kids have access to our library and city pool during summer camp, and they do hands-on language arts, math, science and social studies projects.”
Children from preschool through fifth grade could enroll in the summer program.
“We have about 15 children per grade with a classroom teacher and paraprofessional for each grade,” Jansson said. “Our summer camp team has been just amazing.”
Benson Unified School District also provided a summer school program for middle and high school students. Their program was more content based and students were only in school until noon.
“At the primary school level, our summer program is geared around project-based education and fun team learning,” said Edward Grinstead, a para-educator who works with kindergarten through second-grade children. “The kids are provided with breakfast and lunch, they get to be with their friends and they do fun activities while they’re here. We even go to the public pool on a rotation basis.”
Walking through the primary school playground, boys could be seen dangling from jungle gym equipment with their friends, while others kept busy creating structures out of sand.
“We’re building a sand fort with a river around it,” said Mayes Abbot, 6, who was working on the project with his two friends, Jaxon Hoge and Ethan Neisinger. All three boys will be starting first grade this school year.
School for Benson Unified School District starts July 21.