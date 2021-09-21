BENSON — A 72-mile stretch of Historic Highway 80 extends through Southern Arizona as it winds from Savannah, Georgia, to San Diego.
“US 80, which opened in Arizona in November 1926, was once known as the ‘Broadway of America.’ It was the first ocean-to-ocean highway in the United States,” said Bob Nilson, Benson Visitor Center tourism supervisor.
In 2018 segments of US Route 80 were designated as Historic US Route 80 by the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation.
Today, the highway’s significance in Southern Arizona is being promoted through the efforts of Nilson and Jon Donahue, marketing manager for the city of Tombstone. They have established the Arizona 80 Foundation, with Donahue as the nonprofit’s founder and Nilson as its director.
With the help of Kathy Lara of the Benson visitor center, Nilson has created an interactive Arizona 80 display that takes folks on a whirlwind tour down the highway’s route through southern Arizona in eight minutes. The drive races through Benson, Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas at warp speed, giving passengers a glimpse of tourist destinations along the way.
“Arizona 80 is the most beautiful 72-mile road in the country,” said Donahue, who urges travelers to get off Interstate 10 at Exit 303 in Benson and stop by the visitor center for a quick introduction of the four towns that played key roles in the country’s Western history. “The Benson Visitor Center is a great starting point for this road trip because it’s full of information about travel destinations along the route.”
From Benson’s designation as Train Town USA by Union Pacific Railroad, to its ranching history and more recently, vast collection of murals, the town has a lot to offer visitors.
Tombstone is the next stop along the way. Here, visitors experience the “town too tough to die” with its rich silver mining history and rip-roaring past. Tourists share boardwalks with 1880s clad townspeople, enjoy the old-time saloons and catch a horse-drawn stagecoach as it rumbles through town.
“Then it’s time for Bisbee, the copper mines, incredible old buildings, fantastic restaurants, antique shops and art galleries,” Donahue said.
After leaving Bisbee, continue following the road south to the border town of Douglas, home of the historic Gadsden Hotel.
“Step into Agua Prieta, Mexico, and explore Arizona’s neighbor south of the border,” Dohanue said. “Traveling on old Arizona 80 is like passing through living history. It’s the land of Cochise, Geroninomo, Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday.”
While the visitor center’s Arizona 80 display may promote the area’s early history, tourists settle behind the wheel to Steppenwolf’s “Born to be Wild” and Dick Dale’s “Misirlou.”
“People who come in here love the music,” Lara said with a laugh. “It sets the tone for how fast we send them racing down the road.”
Nilson said the idea behind videoing the entire route, then compressing it into an eight-minute road trip, is to allow people to see how big Cochise County really is.
“We want our visitors to know that there’s much more to this area than what they see from I-10. There is no greater economic driver in Cochise County than historical tourism, and the Arizona 80 Foundation has been established to promote that message.”
As a foundation, Nilson said the goal is to present the old highway’s history to as many people as possible as an avenue to promote tourism.
While Nilson and Donahue are highlighting the old US 80 route as closely as possible, there are a few minor changes along the way.
“From Tombstone to Bisbee, the highway is almost the same as the original US 80,” Nilson said. “One change is at Mule Mountain Tunnel in Bisbee, which was built in 1956. The original US 80 went over Mule Mountain Pass, so that represents one of the changes in the route.”
There are a few other areas where the road has been realigned slightly, but most of those changes are minor.
“We’re excited about having this interactive display for our visitors,” Nilson said. “People seem to enjoy getting behind the wheel and taking a whirlwind tour.”