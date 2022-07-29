The defendant in one of the first teen load car driver cases in Cochise County that sparked an uproar in the community because the incident ended in the death of a Benson woman is facing additional charges in the matter, court records show.
Felix Mendez was arraigned again on Friday afternoon on two counts of endangerment, the offenses linked to the Oct. 30, 2021, crash that killed Wanda Sitoski.
According to the two-page indictment, Mendez, 17, endangered the lives of two people who were in a vehicle behind Sitoski when she was hit by Mendez on State Route 90, investigators said.
The individuals' car was pelted with debris and they were endangered, said Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco.
Mendez is also charged with first degree murder, second degree murder and kidnapping in the Sitoski incident.
The day of the crash, investigators said Mendez, of Mesa, was racing though State Route 82 at more than 90 miles per hour because he was transporting two undocumented migrants in his vehicle. Initially there were four undocumented persons, but two bailed from Mendez's car.
The teenager was not being pursued by law enforcement at the time he slammed into Sitoski's car, investigators said. Police had actually stopped following Mendez several miles before he accelerated his Dodge Charger and blew through the SR 82 red light at Mustang Corners. Sitoski had the green light on SR 90 and was traveling across the intersection when Mendez struck her car, investigators said.
The impact practically sliced Sitoski's vehicle in half. She was killed at the scene, investigators said.
The situation originated in Tombstone earlier that afternoon when a Tombstone Marshal’s Office deputy observed a motorist traveling west on SR 82 at 43 to 45 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams had said in a statement. The deputy attempted a traffic stop and the driver slowed to about 35 miles per hour before stopping, Adams said. At that point, two women believed to be undocumented migrants bolted from the vehicle, Adams said.
The women were pursued on foot by a Border Patrol agent, Adams said. The Border Patrol has a checkpoint station on State Route 80 nearby. Adams said the Tombstone deputy attempted to talk with the driver — later identified as Mendez — but Mendez took off at a high rate of speed, heading west on 82. Adams said the deputy caught up to the vehicle but said the motorist was driving at a “speed that was excessive.” The deputy then lost sight of the motorist, Adams said. He turned off his lights and siren and headed back to Tombstone.
While Mendez's case was not the first one involving a death prompted by a load car driver — there was a fatal load car case in January 2021 in Bisbee after two migrants were thrown from a pickup at the Bisbee traffic circle — the Mendez matter was especially egregious because he was not being pursued, he was driving erratically and he killed un unsuspecting motorist.
Following the Mendez case, Cochise County saw and continues to see a slew of load car drivers sweeping into the county from other areas, intent on picking up migrants and taking them to Phoenix or Tucson for cash.
The majority of these drivers, authorities have said, roar through State Route 92 — the main thoroughfare for transporting migrants — and other motorists have been in danger of getting slammed into like Sitoski, investigators have said.
The drivers are recruited on social media by the cartels and they are paid handsomely, usually $2,000 to $2,500 for every migrant they can cram into their vehicle. The recruited motorists are called load car drivers because the migrants are referred to as "loads" by the cartels.
The situation has gotten so out of hand that the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, has created a task force solely devoted to catching load car drivers. Many of the drivers are being prosecuted by the Cochise County Attorney's Office on charges that run the gamut from kidnapping to unlawful fleeing from law enforcement to endangerment.
Mendez is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 9.