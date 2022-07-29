Felix Mendez

Felix Mendez

 CCSO photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The defendant in one of the first teen load car driver cases in Cochise County that sparked an uproar in the community because the incident ended in the death of a Benson woman is facing additional charges in the matter, court records show.

Felix Mendez was arraigned again on Friday afternoon on two counts of endangerment, the offenses linked to the Oct. 30, 2021, crash that killed Wanda Sitoski.

Tags