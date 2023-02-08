BENSON — The Benson Unified School District is working to address a lack of access to licensed mental health professionals in the city of Benson.
In late November BUSD took a major step toward cultivating a local, physical space in Benson that would offer health and wellness agencies from surrounding areas the opportunity to serve city residents.
The district began the rehab of a property at 428 W. Union St., a block away from the elementary school, toward the goal of creating a first-of-its-kind project in Benson.
On Thursday, Feb. 2, BUSD announced the opening of The Sunshine House Project at an afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by neighbors and school and local officials.
Access to licensed mental health professionals in the city has been a missing component for its community, and a partnership with Soul Space and Easterseals Blake Behavioral Health is a step toward fulfilling that need.
The Sunshine House will offer the community a physical space for agencies with mental health resources to meet with Benson clients, with psycho-educational groups for students, parents and support personnel.
It will act as a funnel of community resources for students and families, and will accept and disseminate donations of needed resources, such as clothing and food.
Soul Space is a group of wellness professionals, from counselors and therapists to life coaches and bodywork. Based in Tucson, it will extend its services to Sunshine House.
The group brings diverse backgrounds in education and experience and can integrate into any wellness journey.
Soul Space has individual coaching as a tool for gaining clarity and direction while coping with barriers caused by fears, anxiety, confusion, toxic thoughts and uncertainty.
Bodywork, which consists of massage and acupuncture therapies, are part of a total mind, body and spiritual wellbeing.
Easterseals of Sierra Vista is a behavioral health services organization with a long list of programs, therapies, counseling and support groups.
Individual and family counseling at Easterseals is designed to address specific problems and the psychological health of the entire family. Problems at all levels of severity, in situations such as major life events, grief, substance abuse, chronic illness, separation, divorce, blended families and many other situations are covered.
They provide psychiatric and medication services by Behavioral Health Medical Professionals, licensed psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and nurses.
“When I got here, nine years ago, we had one counselor for the entire district that kind of dealt with social and emotional issues and it was Miss Kristy Reynolds for the entire district,” Micah Mortensen, superintendent of the Benson Unified School District, said before the ribbon cutting.
The district has since added Tanya Fuentes, Life Skills advisor at the elementary school; Veronica Howe, Student Services coordinator at Benson Middle School; and Christy Crowley, the district’s School and Community Resource specialist. Reynolds is now Benson High’s counselor. They will all play an instrumental role at Sunshine House.
“The challenges that we’re facing are just becoming more intense, more frequent, and the need is very real, Mortensen said. “This past year we were able to add Christy Crowley kind of as a support for these three, somebody who connects us to the community.
“Our journey in Benson, to really provide more support for our kids and families, has been a good one, and it keeps getting better. Today really is this culmination of so much hard work. As you know, for rural communities, finding resources can be very difficult. To some families just the idea of driving to Tucson or Sierra Vista, that’s a no-go for so many different reasons. What this building represents is an opportunity for our families to come somewhere that’s close, right in the community, and we’re bringing those resources here. Benson deserves it.”
Mortensen thanked the entire district and the governing board for the trust they showed in the idea. He mentioned a long list of community supporters who donated their time and resources: the district’s maintenance department, the Rotary Club, Benson Hospital, Farnsworth Tile and Carpet, First Baptist Church and many individual contributors.
“Our mission is to work on breaking down mental health support barriers so our students and families can access the resources to help those in need of assistance,” Mortensen said. “We are embarking on this project because we now know that identifying and addressing mental health needs in children can literally change the course of their lives. As a school, we want to equip our students and families with all the tools they need to be successful.”
After the ribbon cutting by Benson Mayor Joe Konrad, guests toured the new facility. The schools’ counselors and representatives for Soul Space and EBBH answered questions about the services coming to The Sunshine House.
The building, a former church, was purchased by the district six years ago. Its interior consists of a welcoming waiting salon, along with several meeting rooms with sparse but warm, comfortable decor.
Sunshine House is asking for donations for the house, like a couch, coffee pot, microwave or mini fridge. There will be an ongoing need for water bottles, note pads, healthy snacks and hygiene items.
To contact The Sunshine House call 520-402-2810. Questions regarding the project can be directed to BUSD’s School Community Resource Specialist Christy Crowley at 520-265-0205, or ccrowley@bensonusd.org