Benson artist Doug Quarles has three new murals on display inside the Benson Visitor Center.

The latest additions to this city-wide collection feature Kartchner Caverns, Benson’s lineup of historic buildings and a display showcasing nonprofits with ties to the community. While most of his murals are splashed on walls throughout Benson, the visitor center’s indoor collection is painted on stretches of canvas, all 30 inches tall and ranging in length from 8, 17 and 29 feet.

