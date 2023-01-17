Benson artist Doug Quarles has three new murals on display inside the Benson Visitor Center.
The latest additions to this city-wide collection feature Kartchner Caverns, Benson’s lineup of historic buildings and a display showcasing nonprofits with ties to the community. While most of his murals are splashed on walls throughout Benson, the visitor center’s indoor collection is painted on stretches of canvas, all 30 inches tall and ranging in length from 8, 17 and 29 feet.
Commissioned by nonprofit organization Benson Clean & Beautiful, Quarles started painting historic-themed murals for the organization in 2013 as one of its beautification projects. Since he started 10 years ago, blank walls throughout Benson have been transformed into artistic renditions of trains, miners, cattle drives, cowboys, and the region’s high desert landscapes. An estimated 50 murals are scattered throughout the city, all depictions of the area’s history and natural settings.
Along with Benson Tourism Supervisor Bob Nilson, Quarles mounted his latest three murals in the visitor center high overhead, next to the center’s model train track.
“Towns in Cochise County have themes that define them,” Nilson said. “Tombstone is known for its mining heyday and gunfights, Willcox for its birding and wineries, Bisbee for its copper mines and in Benson we’re famous for our railroad.”
Benson was founded in 1880 when the Southern Pacific Railroad came through and laid tracks. Benson soon became the area’s rail shipping hub, bustling with activity.
In honor of the town’s rail heritage, a G-scale locomotive moves on 96-feet of track high overhead in the visitor center, delighting visitors with its whistle, hands-on control stand and a visual of the train’s scenic route as it travels along the route.
Quarles’s three new murals now contribute to the train’s scenic display. In addition to Kartchner Caverns and Benson’s historic buildings, nonprofits that are depicted include Forever Home Donkey Rescue based out of Cascabel, Mescal Movie Set and the Benson Butterfield Rodeo.
“I love doing murals for Benson, and this one was especially rewarding for me,” Quarles said. “We’ve had very positive feedback from visitors who have come into the center and seen the new murals.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone