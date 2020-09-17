The American Veterans Traveling Tribute, “A Heroes’ Welcome: The Cost of Freedom Tribute” including the Vietnam Memorial Wall replica and traveling monuments from 1914 to present day will be at San Pedro Golf Course, 926 N. Madison Ave. in Benson, through Sunday for a free event.
On Saturday only, overflow parking will be available at the Walmart parking lot on the Garden Center side, with Benson Area Transit (BAT) buses running at noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. The final bus will leave the golf course at 8:30 p.m.
Benson residents that need a ride to the event can call 520-586-9406 no later than 4 p.m. Friday to arrange a ride to the golf course.