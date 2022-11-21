Benson High School seniors Brooke Elise and Dracelynn Harris describe how they helped the victim of a motorcycle accident on Nov. 15 by tapping into medical skills they learned through a MedPro class at Benson High School.
Two Benson High School seniors who helped the victim of a motorcycle crash are being recognized for their quick thinking and ability to respond during a medical emergency.
Best friends Brooke Elise, 18, and Dracelynn Harris, 17, were driving out of the Benson Walmart the evening of Nov. 15 when a vehicle turning left into the store entrance struck a motorcyclist, knocking the motorcycle and rider to the ground.
“The accident happened so fast, right next to us, and we immediately went into action-mode to help the victim,” said Harris, who noted that the man was unresponsive for about 90 seconds when she was first at his side. “I had never seen anything like this before. I took a CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) class in 2019 and was prepared to start CPR, but didn’t need to because he was breathing.”
While Harris made sure the scene was safe and did an assessment of the man’s condition, Elise called 911, then joined Harris at the man’s side where she talked to him so he would remain calm.
“He was trying to get up and we kept talking to him and telling him that he needed to stay down until the ambulance arrived,” Elise said. “We loosened the chin strap of his helmet so he could breathe easier. Dracelynn (Harris) was watching his breathing and checking his pulse while we both kept talking to him.”
Elise said they could hear sirens as first responders started arriving on scene and continued to reassure the injured man by telling him that help was on the way.
“The first responders said we did a really good job because we stayed calm and were professional in the way we handled the situation,” said Harris.
The two high school seniors have been best friends since fourth grade. Both have had basic medical training through a high school MedPro (medical professions) class, and both have had CPR training at different times.
“The MedPro class was definitely a benefit in how we responded,” Harris said. “It’s really important to have these life-saving skills and I think it’s something everyone should have. You never know when you’ll need them.”
Both girls plan to pursue careers in the medical field.
When Harris graduates from high school, she wants to attend Cochise College to become a certified medical assistant.
“I hope to work at the VA (Veterans Administration) hospital in Tucson,” she said. “I’m inspired by veterans and I would like to take care of them. In a couple of years, I may try to get a higher degree like a registered nurse or nurse practitioner, but for now, my goal is to be a medical assistant.”
Elise also plans to attend Cochise College, but the wants to become a certified phlebotomist and later, learn how to do EKGs.
“I took MedPro my sophomore year of high school and I really enjoyed the class,” she said. “First I'll study phlebotomy, then I want to learn how to do EKGs. I’m really interested in the medical field and plan to get certified in both areas.”
After emergency responders were on scene and started treating the accident victim, Elise said that she and Harris hugged each other and broke down.
“It’s a lot to deal with,” she said. “You have an adrenaline rush and that carries you through the emergency. But when it was all over, we both broke down.”
Elise credits the MedPro class at Benson High School for arming them with the skills they needed to respond to the situation.
“We both ran over to help the man with no hesitation. The training we received in our class is what got us through this,” she said. “There’s a lot to the class and our teacher (Aritza Mendez) is amazing.”
When the accident victim was transported from the scene by an ambulance, the girls said he was conscious, able to answer questions and looked as though he was going to be OK.
“We don’t know how bad his injuries are, but we think about him all the time and hope he’s doing well,” said Harris.
