Benson High School seniors Brooke Elise and Dracelynn Harris describe how they helped the victim of a motorcycle accident on Nov. 15 by tapping into medical skills they learned through a MedPro class at Benson High School. 

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

Two Benson High School seniors who helped the victim of a motorcycle crash are being recognized for their quick thinking and ability to respond during a medical emergency.

Best friends Brooke Elise, 18, and Dracelynn Harris, 17, were driving out of the Benson Walmart the evening of Nov. 15 when a vehicle turning left into the store entrance struck a motorcyclist, knocking the motorcycle and rider to the ground.

