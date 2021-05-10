BENSON — A little over two years ago, Theri Nation opened Two Chicks Shoppe, an eclectic store filled with antiques, jewelry, clothing, an assortment of accessories and more.
Last year, Nation moved her business from its original location to 817 W. Fourth St. where she has more space for vendors and better visibility. On Thursday, she hosted a grand re-opening where the community gathered to celebrate Two Chicks Shoppe, Home Decor and More with a ribbon cutting ceremony organized by the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“I opened my store two-and-a-half years ago, but have only been in this location since July,” Nation said in an interview during Thursday’s event. “I lease vendor spaces out in my shop and have vendors here from Benson, Vail, J6, Pomerene, St. David and Sierra Vista, and we’re getting tremendous support from the community. So, the new location has proven to be a good move for all of us."
Described by customers as a "treasure trove of unique items," Nation's store features high-end products and has earned praises from the community.
In addition to Thursday’s list of local vendors, a SodaRush truck out of Oro Valley drew a steady stream of fans, delighting both youngsters and adults with an assortment of sugary offerings.
The event’s vendor booths featured artwork, homemade quilts, potted plants, jewelry, clothes and a number of miscellaneous items for the home.
“We saw the crowd and all the cars as we were driving down Fourth Street, so decided to stop and see what was going on,” said Lynette Austin, who was traveling through Benson with her husband, Matthew. “We’re from Ohio and are visiting Arizona on a three-week road trip. These are the kinds of stops we enjoy most when we tour the country. We bought a plant and some artwork and now we’re headed over to the SodaRush truck.”
Vendors Tom and Kim Hutchins were selling a variety of handmade items from their booth.
“We have horseshoe art, custom design tumblers, cups and t-shirts,” said Tom Hutchins. “We also rent a space out of Theri’s (Nation’s) shop, so we have items available for purchase in the shop as well.”
Ron and Sheila Howerter moved to the area from Texas in September and are also renting a vendor space in Two Chicks.
“Theri (Nation) is leasing two buildings on this property, and the extra space allows several vendors to set up here,” Ron Howerter said. "This is a great location. People who visit the shop for the first time are always amazed by the wide variety for sale there. The booths have antiques, quilts, clothing, crystal, kitchen items and a nice selection of high-end knick-knacks and other collectibles."
Another vendor, Benson resident Samantha Comptom of Sammie C’s Dangly Things, designs jewelry.
“I’m one of the vendors with a space in Two Chicks,” she said. “This has been a great event with a lot of people coming through here today. Our locals definitely support us, which is something we appreciate.”
While addressing the crowd during the ribbon cutting ceremony, Benson Chamber of Commerce President Heather Floyd praised the collaborative effort that helped bring the business community and crowd together.
“This is a fantastic crowd that we have here today,” she said. “It represents a nice collaboration of different businesses, and the chamber is really pleased with the number of people we have here.”
Floyd told the Herald/Review that the Benson Chamber strives to promote local businesses by encouraging the community to shop locally, and works to improve the economic vitality of local businesses.
“Activities such as this one bring different businesses together as partners while spotlighting the members that work behind the scenes to help make these events a success,” Floyd said. “Theri Nation and all the vendors involved did a great job of promoting this event.”