BENSON — Two 17-year-old males were arrested by Benson Police officers Friday evening following a shooting that wounded a third male.
“The shooting victim was flown to a Tucson hospital in stable condition,” said Benson Police Chief Paul Moncada.
The Benson Police Department started receiving reports of a shooting in the area of the Circle K at Fourth and Huachuca streets sometime around 10 p.m. Friday, Moncada said via email.
“Upon their arrival, officers were directed to Sixth and Huachuca streets where the suspects were last seen,” Moncada said.
Benson Police Officers requested backup, with Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies and Arizona Department of Public Safety responding to assist.
While CCSO deputies located a subject with a gunshot wound at the Circle K, investigators were able to determine that the shooting took place at the Sixth and Huachuca location. Benson Police Officers were able to locate the two suspects and recovered two handguns.
The suspects were charged with two counts of attempted murder and six counts of aggravated assault.
Meanwhile, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carol Capas said that over the past several weeks, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple home and vehicle burglaries in the Mescal /J-6 area.
Sheriff’s deputies have potentially identified at least two suspects that live in the Mescal/Benson areas. Through investigative leads, Capas said both male subjects in Friday’s shooting incident have been tied to CCSO’s burglary cases, and additional charges are pending.
“Both subjects have been booked in the Cochise County jail on a $75,000 bond,” Capas said.