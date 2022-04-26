Ty’s Family Restaurant, Benson’s newest eatery, opened its doors on Saturday.
In the few days the restaurant has been open for business, locals are giving the establishment positive reviews.
Co-owned by Mykel Tyrone Johnson and his wife, Jackie, the restaurant is located at 660 N. Ocotillo Road. Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant features a varied menu of popular food items, with breakfast, lunch and dinner options at affordable prices.
“My wife and I have wanted to open a family-friendly restaurant with quality food for some time now,” said Mykel Johnson, who has a background as a chef. “I retired from the Army out of Fort Huachuca, and we now own a house in Marana.”When I learned about this building available in Benson, I decided to open a business here.”
Johnson studied under a sous chef in Vegas for about six months, then attended school in Tucson under Chef John Hohn, who is known for Iron Chef competitions.
“Under Chef Hohn, I got valuable, hands-on, practical experience with a varied population and demographic,” he said. “From the day we opened, our breakfasts have been very busy. People really enjoy the biscuits and gravy, omelets and breakfast chicken fried steak.”
Some of the restaurant’s more popular lunch and dinner options are the brisket plate, meatloaf plate and any one of the sandwich selections.
“Customers have been giving us really good reviews, so we’re happy about the positive response,” Johnson said. “Since we’re so new, we’re listening to customer feedback and will probably be making a few tweaks based on their input.”
While Mykel is busy in the kitchen and greeting customers, he says Jackie runs the show.
“She’s the better half of the operation,” he added. “She does the books, the computer system and oversees general operations.”
Jackie is due to have the couple’s second child in May.
“We have an 18-month-old girl and a son on the way, so that’s pretty exciting,” he said.
The restaurant’s manager, Angie Conway, said customers seem pleased about having a new family-friendly restaurant with affordable prices in Benson.
“Ty’s brisket plate and his meatloaf are very popular,” she said. “We’re getting compliments on several of our menu items, but those are the two that get the most positive comments.”
Benson residents Catherine and Wesley Sommer, who were eating dinner at Ty’s on Monday, were among the satisfied customers.
“The food here is amazing,” Catherine said. “I had the brisket and it was really good, tender and not overcooked.”
Steve Adams, who was traveling from El Paso to Phoenix, got off Interstate 10 at Ocotillo Road Monday evening looking for a place for dinner and decided to try Ty’s.
“I had no idea they just opened,” he said. “I’m a big fan of meatloaf, and the meatloaf plate here is excellent, the service is very good and the prices are good. I’ll be stopping here again the next time I’m passing through.
Kristine Griley, one of the restaurant's servers, is a retired engineer from Silicon Valley, California.
“I used to wait tables when I was young and really loved it,” she said. “I always said that when I retire as an engineer, I want to wait tables again. This is the best decision I’ve made — coming back and waiting tables, especially in a place like this.”
Johnson said he's proud of his employees' hard work and friendly customer service.
“We’re all about customer service and want our customers to leave happy,” he said. “As a brand new establishment, I expect to be going through a few growing pains, but so far, I’m happy with how we’re doing.”