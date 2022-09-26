Ty’s Family Restaurant, a popular Benson eatery that opened in April, received substantial damage from a fire Saturday evening that destroyed the restaurant’s roof, causing it to collapse into the kitchen.
“The fire started in the attic over the northeast corner of the restaurant,” said Benson Fire Chief Keith Spangler. “It is an accidental fire, but the cause is still under investigation. At this time, we believe the cause could be an electrical issue.”
The fire was reported around 9:42 p.m. Saturday, Spangler said.
Located at 660 N. Ocotillo Road, Mykel Tyrone Johnson and his wife, Jackie, opened the restaurant in April. The restaurant had been closed for a few days at the time of the fire because Mykel detected a strong gas smell Tuesday morning when he arrived to start the day. He immediately closed the restaurant and reported the problem. The gas issue was repaired, with plans of reopening the restaurant on Sunday.
“The gas leak the owner reported on Tuesday had nothing to do with the attic fire,” Spangler said. “It was a coincidence that the gas incident happened so close to the time of the fire and roof collapse.”
Spangler said the roof is a total loss and will need to be replaced. The collapse also caused significant damage to the kitchen.
Johnson, who leases the building, is unsure what the owner will want to do about rebuilding.
“This restaurant has been my life for six months,” Johnson said. “This whole incident is surreal.”
The fire and subsequent restaurant closure leaves about 10 employees without jobs.
Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant carried a family-friendly theme with home-cooked, quality food and a varied menu.
Owning a restaurant has been a lifelong dream of Johnson’s.
After retiring from the Army from Fort Huachuca, he studied under a sous chef in Las Vegas for six months, then attended school in Tucson under Chef John Hohn, who is known for his Iron Chef competitions.
“Under Chef Hohn, I got valuable, hands-on, practical experience with a varied population and demographic,” Johnson said in an interview at the time he opened the restaurant. “From the day we opened, our breakfasts were very busy. People really enjoy the biscuits and gravy, omelets and breakfast chicken fried steak.”
Some of the restaurant’s more popular lunch and dinner options included a brisket plate, meatloaf plate and any one of the sandwich selections.
The Johnsons ran the restaurant as a team, where Mykel stayed busy working in the kitchen and greeting customers while Jackie did the books, ran the computer system and oversaw general operations. They have two young children.
This is the second restaurant fire in less than a year in Benson, as Wild Dogs went up in flames in November.
In addition to Benson Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to the incident, including Mescal/J-6 Fire District, Pomerene Fire District, St. David Fire District and Healthcare Innovations.
"Benson City utilities and Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative were there to secure the utilities," Spangler said. "Benson PD, CCSO (Cochise County Sheriff's Office) and DPS (Department of Public Safety) also responded."
Information about the fire and the restaurant’s future will be reported once it’s available.