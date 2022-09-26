Ty's Family Restaurant

Ty's Family Restaurant owner Mykel Tyrone Johnson, who has training as a chef, co-owns Ty's Family Restaurant with his wife, Jackie. 

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

Ty’s Family Restaurant, a popular Benson eatery that opened in April, received substantial damage from a fire Saturday evening that destroyed the restaurant’s roof, causing it to collapse into the kitchen.

“The fire started in the attic over the northeast corner of the restaurant,” said Benson Fire Chief Keith Spangler. “It is an accidental fire, but the cause is still under investigation. At this time, we believe the cause could be an electrical issue.”

Tags