BENSON — A Union Pacific railway worker died on the job in an industrial accident Sunday while working on the rail line in Vail, west of Benson, according to UP officials.
“Union Pacific engineering employee James Morgan, a system laborer, was involved in an accident and fatally injured Jan. 31 in Vail, Arizona,” UP spokesman, Tim McMahan said through an email statement. “This is a tragic situation and our hearts go out to James’ family, friends, coworkers, and the larger UnionPacific family.”
UP rail crews have been working in the area since Jan. 2 on a rail replacement project that was expected to be completed sometime around the end of January. The project involved four gangs replacing around 85,000 wooden railroad ties along 55 miles of track, McMahan said in an earlier email. The Vail area includes some segments of UP’s main line, as it winds through the San Pedro Valley from Benson.
No further information about the incident has been provided.