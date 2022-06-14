BENSON —First Baptist Church of Benson held its annual Vacation Bible School last week with nearly 150 children enrolled.
Pastor Mike Lingenfelter said this year’s bible school represented the largest number of participants since the church started offering the summer program.
“To me, VBS is a success because we are able to get the Gospel message out to children in our community in a fun but meaningful format,” the pastor said. “Communicating the Bible to children is one of our primary goals and it's the reason we hold Vacation Bible School. It’s provides children with a fun, positive experience and they keep coming back.”
Children from as young as 2 through sixth grade participate in the weeklong program, which ran June 6-10 from 9 a.m. to noon.
“We had 90 youth and adult workers assisting us, so it provided an excellent student-adult ratio,” said Dan Barrera, church member and bible school coordinator. “I think the workers experienced individual growth that allowed them to get to know members of the congregation better, along with having fun with the children.”
Dancing, arts and crafts, games, Bible adventures, story time and an Operations Christmas Child project are some of the activities children enjoyed.
“We have a great turnout every summer for this,” Barrera noted. “The kids love it.”
There is no cost for children to participate in the summer program and all are provided with snacks and lunch. Between the children and teachers, more than 200 meals are distributed daily while the school is in session.
For 9-year-old Terrail Taylor, the Operation Christmas Child component was the best part of the program.
“I like helping poor kids in other countries by giving them toys that we pack for them,” Taylor said. “It’s fun to pick out different things to put in the boxes for the kids.”
Barrera said the church raised $1,376 for its Operation Christmas Child project.
“Each child was able to put together a shoe box filled with personal items for kids,” he added. “They prayed over their boxes and learned about different countries of the world where those boxes will be delivered. They even learned about the hard-to-reach countries and what these boxes mean to the children who receive them.”
Each box is provided with the written Gospel in that child’s language. One-hundred fifty-six boxes were prepared by the students, which served as a springboard for the church’s OCC project in October, Barrera said. They all have the written Gospel in their language.
“This is the first time we incorporated OCC as part of our bible camp and the kids loved it. They’re already asking if we’re going to do it again.”
The youngsters rotated to different activities where they spent 20 minutes at each activity on a daily basis.
For Rylee Tyler, 5, dancing was the program highlight.
“I love to dance and they play fun music,” the youngster said.
The entire Bible school experience was amazing for the kids, and it represented a church-wide effort on several levels, Barrera said.
“Michael Powers is our associate/youth pastor at the church and did a wonderful job of mentoring and helping with the administration of the program. He was extremely impressed with the quality of young people who assisted with the event.”
From setting up different activities to taking the Bible school down, Barrera said the teen youth who assisted with the project did an amazing job.
“It was refreshing to see so many high school aged students genuinely involved with the program,” he said. “They’re a wonderful group of young people, very dedicated to working with children and serving as mentors. I was impressed with every one of them and look forward to next year’s Vacation Bible School.”