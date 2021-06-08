BENSON — An annual Vacation Bible School offered by First Baptist Church of Benson drew about 140 children this year, according to the program director, Dan Barrera.
“Our Bible school started on June 7 and ends Friday,” Barrera said. “We have 140 children between 2 and 12 years old signed up for this year’s camp. We also have great community support, with 50 adult volunteers offering to help,” Barrera said.
The children do hands-on projects and rotate through about six different stations where activities relate to Jesus and a biblical theme, Barrera said.
The weeklong Bible school is free. Kids are there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. working on crafts, participating in recreational activities, bouncing around to music and excavating for relics through Tom Olson’s popular Geology for Kids.
The excavations were a favorite activity. Children of all ages sat quietly in sectioned-off areas of a sand box and dug down with a trowel in search of hidden artifacts and other treasures.
“Tom (Olson) is so good with the children,” Barrera said. “He knows a lot about rocks and fossils and explains things in simple terms that young children can understand.”
Children are given a snack earlier in the day and are provided with lunch before leaving school. They also receive a free T-shirt for their participation in the program.
“Each day focuses on a different verse in the Bible, with activities that relate to that verse,” said Ammi Taylor, one of the adult volunteers. “Today’s verse is: ‘You will seek me and find me when you search for me with all your heart,’ which is Jeremiah 29:13.”
Several churches throughout Cochise County hold Vacation Bible School, Barrera said.
“Last year, most churches canceled because of COVID, but First Baptist decided to hold Vacation Bible School,” Barrera said. “I think we were about the only church that didn’t cancel. This year churches in Sierra Vista, Douglas and Willcox are planning to have Vacation Bible School, as planned.”
Children enjoy getting together with their friends and have fun doing all the activities, Taylor said.
“We plan activities that are fun for them and keep them engaged. The activities are a nice break from sitting around at home.”
First Baptist Church of Benson is at 983 S. Ocotillo Ave.