BENSON — Tristan Beach made his way around to each of the vendors gathered at the Arena Bar in Benson on North Prickly Pear Avenue. He delivered a “goodie bag,” as a thank you for joining the Cochise County Vendor Bazaar on July 2.
The bazaar consists of dozens of vendors from Benson and nearby communities that gather at a single organized and advertised location to sell their wares.
When Beach conceived the idea of coordinating an event, he was looking for something that would bring the community together and at the same time provide a business venue for the many vendors in our area.
“I grew up in a small town,” he said. “My goal was to bring the community together, all while supporting local artisans and business.”
He then spoke to Arena Bar owner Dantre Wood.
“We put our thoughts together, then put the pieces together, and here we are growing each time that we have another one,” he said.
Now on his fifth event, he’s seen the bazaars grow to more than 40 vendors. The Cochise County Bazaar is a quarterly, while Beach also will coordinate Butterfield Rodeo and Roping events at the Arena.
The word “vendor” defines a person or business that sells a good or a service, and that’s what each of the vendors are: Small mobile businesses you can pop up virtually anywhere.
The range of businesses within this vendor community is quite diverse. On any given bazaar, you can find art, handmade crafts, furniture, housewares, fashion and lifestyle accessories to pre-packaged locally grown foods.
Food and drinks were delivered via food truck, Los Huevones Mexican food, and treats vendors with consumables prepared on the spot. With the Arena Bar open and serving food, attendees had choices for edibles.
Structure of vendor businesses varies greatly as well, some create or manufacture the entire product; some are re-sellers, others are licensed franchise resellers, while others are hybrids.
Bombshell Sweets of Southern Arizona, a maker of gourmet cotton candy, was at the bazaar. Owner Christopher Rushing with his daughters Abigale and Esther worked the booth.
Rushing originated the business with partner Jeff Harris in the Phoenix area, who then relocated to Idaho.
The company offers licensed vendors a unique flavoring process that increases a flavor profile multiple times, and one that will “re-invent the cotton candy industry.” It produces about 60 flavors of cotton candy.
For information see bombshellsweets.com or on social media.
Nancy St. Hilaire had the Fun and Fancy Nails with Nancy booth, which offered a selection of nail strips, a type of nail polish that comes in a dry strip. The strips are easy to apply, requiring no tools, and come in many design styles.
The Arizona Scentsy Guys booth was presented by consultant Donald Barragan-Beach. He sells all manner of scented products, from scented wax candles and diffusers, personal body products to scented products aimed at children. It’s a source for licensed Disney scented products, too.
Barragan-Beach recalls starting his “fun” vendor business.
“Two years ago I started with one table and just a few items and a couple of warmers to show,” he said.
Arizona Scentsy Guys has a social media presence, and their main website is tbdb.scentsy.us
Epoxy resin artist Robert Fierro, known as “Resin Robert,” creates all the wares he sells. He’s on his fourth Cochise County Bazaar. The artist crafts the versatile resin into coasters, trays, cups and resin-covered art.
The next bazaar will be organized around the October Butterfield Days in Benson. The Arena Bar hosts pro rodeo action on the weekend of Oct. 9-10.