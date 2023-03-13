Some of the people killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Benson Friday night may have been from Louisiana, a spokesman from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Monday as investigators work to piece together what caused a wreck that left four people dead.

The identities of the victims were not available Monday because troopers were still in the process of notifying relatives, said DPS spokesman Bart Graves. Preliminary indications suggest none of the victims were from Cochise County, according to information provided by authorities.

