Some of the people killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Benson Friday night may have been from Louisiana, a spokesman from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Monday as investigators work to piece together what caused a wreck that left four people dead.
The identities of the victims were not available Monday because troopers were still in the process of notifying relatives, said DPS spokesman Bart Graves. Preliminary indications suggest none of the victims were from Cochise County, according to information provided by authorities.
Officials said the driver of a semi that was carrying coffee beans was heading west on the freeway when he swerved into the east lanes, slamming into another semi around 8 p.m. Friday.
The impact between the two rigs prompted both to burst into flames, Graves said. The driver of the second semi then struck a passenger car. The driver of the second semi and all the people in the passenger car were all killed, investigators said.
Troopers are still investigating why the driver of the first semi crossed into the opposite lanes. The trucker is in the hospital, Graves said.
It's also unknown where the two semi drivers are from, Graves said. Charges are forthcoming in the case.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone