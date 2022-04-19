BENSON — A record number of volunteers gathered at Lions Park early Saturday morning for a community-wide cleanup aimed at keeping Benson clean and litter free.
Brighten the Path spring cleanup
“More than 80 people showed up to help with our Brighten the Path project, far more than we’ve ever had before,” said Elton Bowman who, with Pam Masters, launched the all-volunteer cleanup campaign about six years ago.
Organized by the couple in an effort to make Benson trash free, Brighten the Path's cleanup project has gained momentum through the years.
“We organize a fall and spring cleanup and typically get a good number of volunteers, but Saturday’s crowd far surpassed anything we’ve had before,” Bowman said. “We were able to widen the scope of what we covered in past projects because of all the volunteers that showed up to help.”
Had Bowman and Masters known in advance there would be so many people, they would have adjusted the project’s scope of work to better accommodate everyone, Bowman said.
Volunteers found and returned 28 stray shopping carts and transported 4,520 pounds of trash to the transfer station on Saturday.
“Some people decided to continue collecting trash throughout the week, so I’m sure the actual poundage is going to climb,” Bowman said. “This project seems to inspire people to want to keep their community free of problem areas.”
With this year’s spring cleanup dubbed the "Easter Trash Hunt," Bowman said the difference the project made across the community on Easter Sunday was amazing.
“We really like holding this the Saturday before Easter and appreciate the incredible community response,” he said. “This is the second time we’ve organized a cleanup right before Easter and that’s when we hope to hold future spring cleanups.”
Along with transforming the town into a trash-free showcase for Easter Sunday, Bowman believes the spring campaign ties in nicely with spring cleaning.
Saturday’s event marked the second trash pickup for Mary Todd.
“I live in a Benson RV park, and I think it’s important to give back to the community by making sure it’s well represented,” she said. “I mustered up about six or seven people in our RV park to help with the cleanup and all of us were happy to participate in such an important community project. I think that what Elton and Pam are doing is so good for the community.”
Todd spoke of the number of youth who participated in the cleanup.
“It was great to see so many people there, especially the large number of youth who came to help out. It sets a good example for them.”
A change in focus
The positive response from Brighten the Path and its citywide sweeps has evolved into two smaller-scale cleanup efforts that continue throughout the year, said Masters.
“We’ve created two small-scale projects — Adopt-a-Spot and the Benson Alley Kats — in an effort to keep Benson clean year round.”
Through Adopt-a-Spot, a take off of Adopt-a-Highway, people sign up for a specific area and work at keeping it litter free.
“As they work at keeping that area of Benson litter-free year round, they are given adoption papers and a certificate for their efforts,” Masters said.
The Benson Alley Kats project is designed to help with large items in alleyways.
“The Alley Kats cleanup is for areas that no one has adopted, but would be willing to watch for big trash items like mattresses or appliances that have been dumped in alleys,” Masters said. “When these items are spotted, they can contact Elton (Bowman) and he’ll help get the items loaded and transported to the transfer station.”
By changing the focus from cleaning Benson twice a year to keeping the community clean through these smaller projects, Bowman and Masters hope to phase out the big city sweeps.
“We have gone door-to-door and have spoken to different businesses about joining this effort,” Masters said. “Several businesses are now on board, and we’re also getting tremendous support from Benson government and city hall.”
The city has provided grabbers, gloves, reflective vests and bags. In addition, Mayor Joe Konrad and and council members Toney King and Pat Boyle have helped with the cleanups.
“We even have people who have adopted spots in areas surrounding Benson neighborhoods,” Bowman said. “We have people who are picking up trash at Love’s gas station and near the Cochise College Benson Center. I’m just amazed by the support this project has received. We continue to grow every year.”
Benson resident Kevin Trejo spoke of how much he enjoyed visiting with friends while taking in a “wonderful spring morning” as he helped with the project.
“It was the best and most fun two hours I have spent for some time,” he said. “Thanks for caring so much to make it happen.”