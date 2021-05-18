BENSON — Volunteers are invited to help two local organizations with a cleanup project at High Street Cemetery in Benson.
Members of Benson Clean & Beautiful along with the Benson Rotary Club will be joining forces to clean High Street Cemetery on Saturday from 6-9 a.m. Located at 750 S. High St., the city-owned cemetery is not a perpetual care facility and relies on volunteers for periodic cleanup projects.
Garbage bags and some tools will be provided.
“We’re going to start the cleanup early to avoid the heat,” said Gayle Faath, one of the organizers. "This cemetery is one of the few in our area that has not been adopted by a group of people. So, Clean & Beautiful, with the help of Benson Rotary, decided to take the project on."
While probably best known for its mural project throughout Benson, the mission of Benson Clean & Beautiful is to encourage participation in projects that beautify and enhance the community. As a 501(c)(3) public charity, Clean & Beautiful is funded by events, memberships and grants.
Rotary is an international service organization with members working at creating goodwill and peace through humanitarian efforts worldwide.