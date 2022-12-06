Every year, Benson Salvation Army volunteers work hard behind the scenes to help disadvantaged families celebrate Christmas.

Through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, families with children can apply for assistance and, if they meet qualification guidelines, get the help they need. 

