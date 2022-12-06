Every year, Benson Salvation Army volunteers work hard behind the scenes to help disadvantaged families celebrate Christmas.
Through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, families with children can apply for assistance and, if they meet qualification guidelines, get the help they need.
While Angel Tree is a big part of what Benson’s volunteers do for kids, they also collect and distribute gently used clothing, toys and household items for adult family members as well as the family’s older children who are no longer eligible for Angel Tree.
In order for children to participate in the program, they must be 12 or younger and go through a Department of Economic Security qualifying process. In Benson, parents of children who have qualified for Angel Tree will be able to go through the donations and take clothing and household items on the morning of Dec. 23 at the Benson Community Center. Tables along one end of the center will be piled with donated clothing and other items while the remainder of the room will be filled with bags of gift-wrapped Christmas packages filled with new toys and clothes purchased for the Angel Tree children.
“We have an incredibly generous community,” said Dottie Kreps, a Salvation Army volunteer of more than 25 years. Kreps serves as chairperson for the Benson area service unit.
“I’ve been a Salvation Army volunteer so long that I have my own year-round office at the Benson Community Center,” said Kreps, who works out of an office space at 705 W. Union St. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m.
“So far this year, about 50 families from Benson and the surrounding area and 141 children have been placed on the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, which is located at the Benson Walmart,” Kreps said.
The deadline to submit applications for the qualification process is Dec. 12. Applications can be picked at the Benson DES office, located at 595 S. Dragoon St., and at the Benson Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As part of the Angel Tree distribution effort, literally hundreds of items for children are gift wrapped by teams of Salvation Army volunteers that start the wrapping project in mid-November. It will continue through Dec. 22.
Families that qualify for Angel Tree also receive bags filled with paper and hygiene products, necessities that food stamps do not cover. Donated by local churches, these products include soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and laundry detergent. They are bagged and given to families when they arrive to pick up their children’s Angel Tree gifts on Dec. 23.
“Even though we’ll be starting our distribution at 10 a.m., we always see people lining up much earlier,” Kreps said. “That’s because the donated clothes and other items we receive are good quality. Every year, we have piles of very nice used clothing to offer families, and those items go quickly.”
Angel Tree gifts are purchased from a wish list that children and their parents fill out. The lists are secured to Christmas trees that are displayed in businesses, malls and other areas where people congregate during the holidays. The Benson Walmart has an Angel Tree on display at the front of its store. Members of the community “adopt a child” by taking one or more lists and purchasing items the children select. Once the shopping is completed, the items and lists are given to the Salvation Army to be wrapped and distributed to the families.
“We make sure each child gets at least one item of clothing and a toy from that list, but we do our best to provide everything the child asks for,” said Barb Anderson, a year-round Salvation Army volunteer who assists Kreps with different projects and programs. “The families are assigned a number to help protect their anonymity. As our distribution deadline approaches, we take the Angel Tree lists that have not been selected and purchase gifts for those children."
The Angel Tree program and extra assistance it provides struggling families is extremely rewarding volunteer work, Anderson said.
"The Benson community is incredibly supportive," she added. "Our local Salvation Army programs are a success because of the community's generosity and because of our loyal volunteers. Working together, we're able to help provide families with a joyous Christmas, and that's what makes this so rewarding."
For information about the Angel Tree program or the Salvation Army and its role in the Benson area, call 520-255-6799.