BENSON — A monthly cooking class organized by the Community Food Pantry of Benson featured a group of special guests.
Members of the Warrior Healing Center of Sierra Vista were among the 25 attendees at Friday’s class. The cooking sessions are designed around food that is distributed from the pantry, with a goal of providing creative recipe ideas for those who take advantage of the pantry’s weekly distribution.
Along with cooking demonstrations and opportunities to sample the food prepared at each class, the food pantry recently added guest speakers to its culinary sessions.
The presenters represent nonprofit organizations that offer information about resources they provide to communities across Cochise County.
“In the five months that we’ve been doing this, we’ve had representatives from VICaP (Volunteer Interfaith Caregivers Program), SEAGO (Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization) Area Agency on Aging, a Benson Hospital nutritionist, a Benson Hospital therapist and the Warrior Healing Center,” said Najayyah Many Horses, the food pantry board president. “Coming soon, we’re going to be offering a six-session canning class through collaboration with the University of Arizona.”
The Warrior Healing Center represented the pantry’s June nonprofit organization. Located at 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista, the healing center’s goal is to help veterans in crisis through a number of local service partnerships that support veterans. The center’s phone number is 520-221-4093.
Cathie Goodman spoke on behalf of the healing center and the programs it offers.
“The Healing Center has a lot of opportunities for veterans, from camaraderie, to help with illnesses, help with financial problems, help with housing problems, anything across the spectrum that veterans might be struggling with in Cochise County,” Goodman said. “We serve as a resource to plug you into the right resources and we work together with a number of organizations.”
Several veterans affiliated with the healing center attended Friday’s class.
“We very much appreciate the freedoms that we have in this country because of our veterans,” Goodman said. “We’re just trying to give back a little bit and make the world a better place by fighting for our veterans and making sure they’re all taken care of, and that they’ve got the unity and family feel that they deserve and need.”
The healing center has a Facebook page, a YouTube channel and a live stream studio, said Goodman, who also noted that the organization’s website is a work in progress.
Goodman said the healing center is always looking for more volunteers, and welcomes all veterans.
The pantry cooking classes are free. Held from 4 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month, the classes are in the Calvary Baptist Church kitchen, 2300 W. Calvary Lane in Benson. Those wishing to attend a class are urged to call the pantry a few days ahead of time at 520-200-5186, as seating and supplies are limited.
Friday’s demonstrations kicked off with a cherry vanilla cooking demonstration by Linda Hanner.
The cookie demo was followed by Andrea Tuzzolino's slow cooker pea soup recipe, filled with ham, onions, chopped potatoes and carrots. The soup was prepared ahead of time for sampling purposes.
The split pea soup was a hit.
“This is so much fun, and the food is amazing,” said Tracy Ardrey, one of several Sierra Vista residents who attended the class. “I’m marking my calendar and will be coming back again.”
The class also included a recipe for stuffed pork chops and a ramen recipe by Many Horses..
“For each class, I try to come up with different recipes using ramen,” she said. “This class is all about pantry cooking, so we’re learning to use what we have in the kitchen.”
Pinto beans, onions, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic and an assortment of spices were used for the ramen dish.
“Four packages of ramen, along with the additional ingredients, fed 24 people,” Many Horses announced. “Every month, our goal is to give you creative ideas for all kinds of foods.”
The class attendees are provided with a food box with items used in the cooking demonstrations. The Warrior Healing Center sponsored Friday's class by providing attendees with pork chops and other products.