BENSON — We Care Pregnancy Center in Benson received a $10,000 joint grant from Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Foundation and CoBank on Nov. 19.
A grant of $5,000 was given by CoBank, and the SSVEC Foundation matched that amount. Dan Barrera, board president for SSVEC, presented the combined amount in a check.
According to Barrera, this joint donation is part of a yearly grant-giving program called “Charity for Success.”
“We have three large areas in our service group, Sierra Vista, Benson, Willcox,” Barrera said. “Every year that this is provided, we rotate the grants to these areas. So Benson received two or three other grants, earlier, every three years.”
We Care is a faith-based nonprofit organization in which volunteers from churches and elsewhere, who have been mothers and grandmothers, provide counseling services to women who are experiencing unexpected pregnancies and are seeking free pregnancy testing and parenting classes.
The parenting classes have been available via videos through We Care prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and now are online. The videos cover topics ranging from prenatal care to car seat safety.
“We do it one-on-one. That way you don’t have the exposure with multiple people and it’s designed to reward learning, because the clients are then paid mommy money, daddy dollars,” said Adele Schloemer, former executive director of CareNet in Sierra Vista. “For completing the lesson. They can spend that in case they need diapers and other baby items,”
We Care is affiliated with CareNet, a national organization based in Lansdowne, Virginia. Schloemer was involved in getting the Benson group established
“I was the executive director in Sierra Vista for 28 years and ended up retiring in December 2015,” Schloemer said. “Shortly before I retired, someone from Benson came in and said they were going to open a center and would we help. That was Pastor Mark Snyder.
“The person taking over for me was very new at it. I said no problem. I’m retiring, so I have lots of time and I would be glad to help you. So he and my husband and a couple other people that I met (got) together that following January.
“We left it up to them to get together. From there they had to recruit a board and get a lot of things set up, foundational, for this center.”
CareNet National provided the manual.
“CareNet nationally, we have to report to them annually.” Schloemer said. “They did send out a trainer before we opened to train volunteers. They have a standard that you have to adhere to. We were like, ‘why reinvent the wheel, when they have all of this stuff already done?’
“CareNet National, they provide a manual. So they basically teach you how to do it and We Care, they follow the curriculum from CareNet. That way it’s standardized across the nation. It made a lot of sense.
“They have an annual conference every year. Like additional training. They’re just a great benefit. So they’re a wonderful resource for us, too.
“Now I’m doing a lot of what they would do for the We Care Center, because of my experience.”
We Care’s board chairman, Robin Roberts explained how the grant will be used.
“This is our second year of operation,” he said. “This ten-thousand dollar grant will help us to operate the company, provide the training for our volunteers and to help to pay our new executive director, whose name is Amanda Tucker. We just elected her to the executive director position. That’s our only paid position.
“I’ve been about two years chairman with the We Care Pregnancy center. It’s a second job for me. It’s something I like to do and spend spare time doing it. It helps the community plan and simple.
“Young folks that are in need of crisis pregnancy counseling. Not that I do the counseling, but I just help to operate the organization.”
Roberts is a real estate agent for Long Reality in Benson and lives with his wife in Mescal.