BENSON — A Benson restaurant destroyed by an arson-caused fire Nov. 12 is slated for demolition this week.
While owners Scott and Gail Badeker say they are negotiating with the insurance company, there are no firm plans for rebuilding Wild Dogs.
“We’re looking at a number of options, and rebuilding could be one of them,” Scott Badeker said. “Right now, we’re not sure what we’re going to do.”
When the Badekers started Wild Dogs, they operated out of a 24-foot trailer for 7½ years. Two years ago, they purchased the building that once housed Rebs Cafe & Coffee Shop at 1020 W. Fourth St.
Wild Dogs was a popular restaurant known for its Vienna all-beef hot dogs, varied menu, friendly service and roadside charm. Scott said he and Gail strived to create a family-friendly establishment with a fun atmosphere, filled with old photos and memorabilia from years gone by.
In July 2018, the restaurant was recognized by Money magazine as one of the 10 best places in the country for a hot dog.
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
Servpro was contracted by the Badeker family’s insurance company for the demolition, which is expected to start this week.
“I miss walking through that building and visiting with our customers,” Scott Badeker lamented. “I miss the atmosphere we created there, the pictures on the walls and I miss the food. I miss running the business. But most of all I miss our customers. Without them, we have no biz at all.”
Following the fire, Badeker said he received numerous phone calls from former customers offering well wishes and support.
“The response from the community deeply moved us, and it helped us deal with this loss,” he said. “Seeing that burned out building that was our restaurant was a distressing reminder of what we once had. It was comforting to hear messages of encouragement from the community.”
Benson Police Detective Jonathan Williams has been leading the investigation into the person responsible for setting the fire.