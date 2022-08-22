WILLCOX — The fields are alive with the sound of music this fall and the start of the Willcox Theater and Arts 2022 Fall Performing Arts Series.
Starting Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. the Willcox Theater Palace at 116 N. Railroad Ave. will host the first performing artist of the series, Cindy Rae.
Rae promises to delight with a show of traditional country songs with just a bit of folk and country rock.
She’ll be performing with a special guitar, a Gibson owned by her father. The instrument was a gift her dad received from family in 1976, and “the only good guitar he ever owned.”
Cindy plays guitar exclusively, a companion whose sound grows richer with time: “could be my dad's spirit lives on through my playing.”
She was inspired by artists like Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline and other traditional country icons.
Raggedy Edge performs at the theater on Friday, Oct. 21.
The duo of Bob Farley and Lynn Perdzock have been performing for more than a decade. They cover a huge range of genres, styles, decades and perform their own original arrangements.
With such a diverse range, there will be something for every musical taste.
The more than 80 musical titles the duo has recorded can be found online in various digital formats.
Classically-trained musicians Michael Lich and Ji Sun Lee take the stage at the theater Nov. 18.
This duo is set to make one piano and a guitar fill the hall like an orchestra and captivate the audience with their lyrical pieces.
South Korean-born pianist Lee is an international, prize-winning performer. Her musical ranges, aside from her classical repertoire, include jazz and world-ethno music.
Lee earned a master's degree from Arizona State University, a doctoral degree in piano performance and a second master’s degree in organ performance from the University of Arizona.
Lich is a classical guitarist, banjoist and composer with an eclectic variety of musical styles from classical to bluegrass.
He has performed throughout the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, Germany and South Korea.
He’s on the faculty at the Academy of Music and Dance of Tucson/Oro Valley and Pima Community College in Tucson.
Michael also plays banjo with his jazz/bluegrass group Noctrane.
On Dec. 9 Cindy and Robert Leger plan a concert infused with holiday classics.
Cindy on the cello and Robert on guitar and mandolin are a 30-year musical marriage.
The husband-and-wife team perform in Southern Arizona with a song list that covers nearly four centuries of Western music, from Bach to contemporary.
An Old Wave mandolin, custom made in New Mexico of mesquite, redwood, ironwood, Arizona sycamore with turquoise inlay is among Robert’s performing instruments.
A Peter Staszel cello, built at the William Harris Lee Violin shop in Chicago, paired with a Brazilian pernambuco bow will be at Cindy's command during their performance.
She’s a cello teacher and a member of MusicaNova Orchestra and the Arizona Philharmonic.
Willcox Theater and Arts is the city’s hub of arts, entertainment and creative opportunities, with first-run movies in the historic theater, art and STEAM workshops.
In addition to continuing guest artists, the theater offers creative services like video production and graphic design, available from the studio.
The theater is offering 20% off single ticket prices with a season pass. Find information about attending the concert series at willcoxtheater.com.