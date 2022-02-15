Two fast food restaurants under construction in Benson are looking at completion timelines about a month apart. A new Jack in the Box is expected to open April 15, said Mike Wilhite, construction superintendent for MW Morrissey construction. Located at Ocotillo and Fourth Street, the Jack in the Box is going in at the site where Galleano's Italian Restaurant once sat. The above photo is of construction crews working at the site.
