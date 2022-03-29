BENSON — It was a little more than two years ago that Stephanie Campbell started a nonprofit dedicated to helping large and giant dog breeds.
Since its November 2019 launch, 1,647 dogs have found forever homes through The Big Mutt Network, far surpassing anything Campbell ever imagined.
“I had a vision and I really believe we’re headed in the right direction,” said Campbell. “We take fosters from all over the country and we even have a rescue that we work with in Mexico. We’ve accomplished far more than I thought would be possible this early into the rescue.”
Campbell attributes the organization’s success to dedicated volunteers and tremendous community support.
The rescue is built on a foster-based concept as dogs are placed in homes instead of a facility until they can be adopted. Foster caregivers are dubbed Big Mutt Champions and are credited for making the organization’s vision a reality, said Campbell, who noted that foster parents are helped “every step of the way” in the process.
“Our dogs need a safe and loving place to stay while they recover and prepare for their forever home,” she said.
About 1,100 people across the country are part of The Big Mutt Express, the network’s transport system in which volunteers move dogs from one area to another in about 90-minute legs. There are times when volunteers agree to travel longer distances, but the goal is to keep transports between 90 minutes and two hours. Deliveries are organized by relay coordinators who work together to ensure the dogs reach their destinations successfully.
With a focus on helping dogs in dire conditions, a large percentage of the organization’s rescues comes through high-kill shelters.
“Shelters in Arizona really try hard to get dogs adopted, so we’re fortunate in this state,” Campbell said. “We take a lot of dogs from New Mexico shelters because of their high kill rates.”
Kiwi’s journey
Kiwi is a young female that was rescued from the streets of Alamogordo, New Mexico, with her sister and mother. Campbell delivered Kiwi to her new foster home on Feb. 3 in J-6 where Gay Spivey was waiting for her.
Based on her appearance and gentle demeanor, Kiwi is believed to be a lab-poodle mix and has been labeled a labradoodle.
“She is a mixed breed with traits that could be from both of those breeds,” Spivey said. “Since she’s a stray, no one really knows for sure what she is, but a labradoodle is a pretty good guess.”
While she was destined to be adopted not long after her arrival in Benson, Kiwi’s adoption had to be delayed after she delivered seven puppies.
“All seven are fat, active and cute, and none of them look alike,” Spivey laughed. “The pups are 5-weeks old and will be up for adoption at 8 weeks. All will receive their puppy vaccinations, get spayed or neutered and microchipped, which is a requirement before they are adopted.”
Describing Kiwi as an “easy going, sweet dog” Spivey expects she will fit right in with her adoptive family.
“She’s going to make a wonderful addition to her new home,” she said. “I’m so glad she was rescued and has a chance at a new life.”
When dogs are adopted through Big Mutt, a lot of effort goes into educating the new owners on proper diet and veterinary care and steps are taken to ensure the adoption is a solid match.
“Our goal is to have a successful rescue, so we try to do our due diligence. We work at providing ongoing education regarding responsible dog ownership and care,” Campbell said.
As a registered nonprofit dog rescue, Big Mutt depends solely on fundraisers and donations.
“In 2021, between our adoption fees and fundraisers, we raised $257,000 and spent $325,000, so we still owe about $50,000,” Campbell said. “We do not receive any government funding, so donations and fundraising are our only income source.”
Looking ahead
As she looks to the future, Campbell wants to establish new programs to benefit dogs and their owners.
“I think in order to solve a problem you have to get ahead of it,” she said. “Educational programs, providing veterinary care for dog owners who can’t afford it and offering in-home euthanasia services for dogs belonging to elderly and homebound people are some of the ideas we’re looking at.
"One of the reasons I started The Big Mutt Network is because there aren't enough rescues to support the number of strays that come in. By working together, there is a lot we can do to make a difference."