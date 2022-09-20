It’s Friday afternoon and chef Corbin Zibart is preparing a favorite recipe for a cooking class at the Benson Community Food Pantry.

Zibart, 12, slices six loaves of French bread lengthwise and places the halves on a cookie sheet lined with foil. He slathers the loaves with olive oil, then sprinkles them with Cavender’s all-purpose Greek seasoning. Tomato slices are next. Corbin arranges the slices on the bread and tops them off with mozzarella cheese. He places his culinary creation in a preheated oven set at 350 degrees and times them for about 15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the bread crisp.