Best of Cochise 2023 emcee and host Jeff Davenport chats with Robert Andrade, CCXXIII Barber Shop owner Mikey Skiles and Lena Skiles on the red carpet leading into the Thunder Mountain Activity Centre ballroom.
Misty Brisenio thanks her well-wishers as she walks down the red carpet to receive her award as Best Insurance Agent at the Best of Cochise County 2023 awards Friday night at the Thunder Mountain Activity Centre on Fort Huachuca.
Jahdai Jones
Herald/Review
Best of Cochise County 2023 winners pose on the red carpet as they enter the TMAC ballroom Friday night.
Jahdai Jones
Herald/Review
Last Friday night, the Thunder Mountain Activity Centre on Fort Huachuca was the site of the Sierra Vista portion of the Best of Cochise County 2023 awards. A nearly full house was on hand as emcee Jeff Davenport read off the winners in dozens of categories as voted on by Herald/Review readers. Read about all the winners in the Best of Cochise County 2023 magazine inserted inside this Wednesday's edition of the Herald/Review!
