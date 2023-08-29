Last Friday night, the Thunder Mountain Activity Centre on Fort Huachuca was the site of the Sierra Vista portion of the Best of Cochise County 2023 awards. A nearly full house was on hand as emcee Jeff Davenport read off the winners in dozens of categories as voted on by Herald/Review readers. Read about all the winners in the Best of Cochise County 2023 magazine inserted inside this Wednesday's edition of the Herald/Review!

