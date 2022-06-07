SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County’s finest athletes will be honored Thursday, June 9, when Herald/Review Media hosts its annual Best of Preps recognition event.
The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Klein Center for Performing Arts building at Buena High School. There will be a dinner for all honored guests and their families beginning at 5 p.m. The top athlete or athletes in each sport will be announced that evening in addition to the team of the year, the coach of the year and the overall male and female Cochise County athlete of the year. Some lucky fan will be announced as the fan of the year.
NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton highlights this year’s Best of Preps. Lofton played wide receiver in the NFL from 1978-1993. He was with the Packers from 1978-1986 before joining the Los Angeles Raiders from 1987-1988. He then played for the Buffalo Bills 1989-1992 and the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles in 1993.
In 2003 Lofton became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is an inductee of the Packers Hall of Fame and was named a member of the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team.
“As we searched for our keynote speaker for 2022, I felt Hall of Famer James Lofton would be perfect as his 15-year career as a wide receiver in the NFL crossed three decades and five teams,” Herald/Review Media publisher Jennifer Sorenson said in a previous article announcing Lofton’s presence at the Best of Preps event. “He also has been a wide receivers coach in the league and continues a career in football as an NFL analyst with CBS. You could say I was slightly biased in our speaker selection as a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, but Lofton ultimately played in three Super Bowls with the Buffalo Bills with Jim Kelly as his QB.”
Lofton grew up in Los Angeles and attended Stanford, where he was named a second-team All-American his senior year after notching 57 catches for 1,010 yards and 14 touchdowns. An accomplished track performer, Lofton won the NCAA long jump title his last year in Palo Alto. He was picked in 1978 by the Packers in the first round of the NFL draft. After retiring from playing, Lofton served as wide receivers coach for San Diego and Oakland from 2002-2008. He has also worked as a radio analyst for Westwood One and is a television analyst for CBS Sports’ coverage of the NFL.
Lofton said he loves high school athletics, watching kids compete and learning to be good teammates. He said he is excited to come to Sierra Vista and meet the young men and women being honored at the Herald/Review Best of Preps event.
Advance tickets have been available for the event. Tickets at the door for the ceremony will be $20 plus fees unless paid for by cash or the QR code accompanying this story.