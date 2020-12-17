In the Bible there are several accounts of Jesus’ coming at what we could call the first Christmas. Luke in his gospel focuses on the shepherds’ involvement, and Matthew in his emphasizes the magi, also known as the wise men.
In Matthew’s account the magi come from the east. They know that something of significance has happened, that a ruler has been born, but they do not know exactly where. So, naturally, they arrive at the capital of Judea, Jerusalem, and inquire there. It is striking that they from far away were aware of a significant "royal" birth while no one nearby seemed to notice.
King Herod, of course, could not help them, but he requested the information from the religious leaders. They knew the Scriptures, and they knew that the scroll containing the prophet Micah had the answer. So they returned with the knowledge from Micah 5:2 that it was supposed to be in Bethlehem.
“And thou, Beth-Lehem Ephratah, Little to be among the chiefs of Judah! From thee to Me he cometh forth — to be ruler in Israel, And his comings forth (are) of old, From the days of antiquity.” This is not the easiest verse to translate in some respects, but Young’s Literal Translation comes closest.
For example, the word “chiefs” is translated by many older versions with “thousands,” while many of the newer ones have something like “clans.” The Hebrew word has several possibilities, and it seems to me that “chiefs” is best, although any of the versions will not mislead you doctrinally.
One feature of this verse that of all the versions I surveyed only Young kept intact is that the two expressions “From thee” and “to Me” are right next to each other in the Hebrew. All the other versions separate them and in the process lose an emphasis. The Hebrew preposition has some flexibility, and I would prefer to render it “for.” Then the verse would read at this point “from you for Me.” The point is that this newborn infant will come from the Jewish people, and He will be there to serve God’s interests. The chapter says much more about this, though this is the only verse the religious leaders quoted in answer to the question. And this one statement was enough.
So this Person would come from an insignificant location. Bethlehem is a bustling place of maybe 25,000 people today, much of that because of tourism, but in those days it was a small village. However, the Person coming out of this small place would have anything but a small influence on history!
There is something else in this verse. And that part does not appear in the religious leaders’ answer to the magi. Of course, the question was about the birth place and nothing more.
The last part of the verse says, “And his comings forth (are) of old, From the days of antiquity.” What is going on here? When someone is born we don’t usually say that the infant has been around for a long time. You could speak of the nine months of gestation, but certainly not years. Young used the term “antiquity.” The word has the meaning of ‘forever,’ and is legitimately used so in many other Bible versions.
There is no attempt here to introduce reincarnation. But there is here an effort to communicate that this Baby is extraordinary. Beyond that, He is a baby that has taken on human form, but He existed in eternity past, before there was even a world. In John 8 some tried to kill Jesus because He claimed to have existed before the patriarch Abraham had been born. They understood that He was claiming to be eternal, to be God.
Well, that really magnifies what was predicted of the small village of Bethlehem! Who knew that God would take on human form and live and die among us so He could offer us eternal salvation, all from such a place?
To the religious leaders it was merely a question whose answer claimed to be in their holy book. Whether they believed it was a totally other matter, and most of them were unconcerned. To Herod it seemed a threat, and through executions He made sure there were no rivals to his throne.
To the magi it was a mission accomplished. They worshipped the Baby Jesus and gave him gifts fitting for a king. What is it to you?
Arlie Rauch has retired from forty-one years as a pastor, is the author of Mercy for Me, and can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net.