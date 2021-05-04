WILLCOX — Birds and Barrels Vineyards, founded by husband and wife Chad and Monica Preston as a family-owned wine business in 2015, had its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 1 for its second tasting room at the intersection of Maley Street and Railroad Avenue.
Monica Preston was available to speak to the Herald/Review about the turnout for the grand opening and plans for their downtown tasting room.
“It went well. We had people from the city. Some were friends, some weren’t,” Preston said.
“Couple whites that people (really) enjoy. Reds (are) well received.”
Birds and Barrels downtown tasting room hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.
“More marketing, live music (once the pandemic protocol allows it). Potentially cheese boards. We have a few folks interested in doing charcuterie boards for us,” Preston said.
There is a new bakery coming in on Maley that might be interested in partnering with them to serve some baked goods.
Birds and Barrels was “founded with the goal of crafting ultra-premium Arizona wines.
Birds and Barrels takes pride in every aspect of production from the quality of grapes grown on site to the hand harvesting, pressing and crafting of the wine. In the age of mechanized mass production, quality is often overlooked. Birds and Barrels is turning back the clock by producing only high-quality, hand-crafted wine.”
More information can be found at birdsandbarrels.com, where you or your family can adopt a vine, or at their Facebook page.