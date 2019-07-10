BISBEE — A member of the Bisbee Design Review Board has been charged with aggravated assault after police said he attempted to run over a parking attendant with his truck during the July 4 festivities.
A seven-page Bisbee Police report also states that Jon Koening Sky, 39, tried to put his hands on the woman’s throat, but instead shoved her.
The woman — whose name was not revealed in the report — told police that she and Sky have had issues in the past, but “it has never escalated this far.”
The incident occurred outside the Bisbee Mining Museum just after 11 a.m., the report states, and a handful of people witnessed the skirmish.
The woman told police that “she was trying to get in front of his vehicle to stop him and Jon proceeded to ‘rev’ his truck and nudge her with the front end and continued to drive her backwards.”
The parking attendant also said that she grabbed onto a decorative flag on the hood of Sky’s Dodge pickup to keep from falling down and “getting run over.” She also told police that Sky tried to grab her throat.
Sky denied the woman’s version of the incident during an interview with the Herald/Review Tuesday. He said he ran over a couple of parking cones and that set her off. He said he never tried to grab her neck.
“The lady came up (to my truck) screaming,” Sky said. “She put her hands on my bumper. I was driving super, super slow.”
Sky said the woman grabbed at the American flags on his vehicle and his cattle guard. He said she also cracked one of his rearview mirrors.
“I just pushed her off my truck,” he said. “I have a really large truck. If I had hit her with my truck, she would be in the hospital.”
According to the police report incident, was sparked by Sky ramming into several cones at the parking lot where the woman was working on July 4. The woman told police that she got in front of Sky’s pickup in an attempt to stop him. At least two witnesses gave police their statements and said they had heard the commotion between Sky and the parking attendant.
Bisbee Police officer Lonnie Loper-Carbajal wrote in his report that when he came upon Sky he was “very irate.” Loper-Carbajal said Sky yelled and the officer then placed him in his patrol car.
Sky told Loper-Carbajal and another officer that he was driving toward the parking attendant at a slow rate of speed “to get her to move out of his way.” Sky also said that he got out of his truck and “pushed her away to get her to move out of the way.”
According to the report, witnesses told police they heard a woman screaming and saw a man “accelerate his work truck into the parking attendant multiple times.”
Sky was booked into the Cochise County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond on July 5, jail officials said. Sky admits he became irate and probably should have been charged with disorderly conduct, not the more serious charge lodged against him.