BISBEE — According to reports by the school principals at the Bisbee Unified School District meeting Tuesday, the first day of the hybrid schedule classes went well with just one main problem — the lack of the required home health screening forms for each student.
The form provides a general overview of the student’s daily health from the recordation of body temperature to possible exposure to the COVID–19 virus. Temperatures are taken as the students arrive onsite to ensure students’ safety.
The lack of forms was not unexpected as faculty knew some parents may not have access to the internet to be able to find the form, fill it out and print it. The principals provided paper copies of the form to those that needed them.
“We want each student to show up with the health check every day,” said Tom Woody, district superintendent. “All the students kept their masks on and practiced social distancing.”
Bisbee High School principal Darin Giltner said, “It was a smooth start for the first day of hybrid classes.”
Lindsay Vertrees, Greenway Elementary School principal, told board members Anne Littrell, Carol Loy, Erin Rhodes and Brian Ott her students had trouble remembering passwords and had to reset many of them. Teachers figured out ways for the K-5 students to remember them.
There was some discussion on the online classes and students' failure to log back in to classes after a break affected the school’s attendance record, Woody added. Thanks to Lowell Junior High Social Studies teacher Larry Smith, students were provided an easy log on to Google Classroom so teachers would be able to tell who logged on and who did not.
Woody explained he felt confident the downward trend of viral cases would continue in the county and within Bisbee’s zip code.
“The health metrics show we’re doing a good job,” he said.