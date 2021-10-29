If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — If you are hankering for a fiesta, the sixth annual Bisbee Mariachi Festival will deliver all day long some of the best music and dancing from south of the border on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Warren Ball Park.
The event is a fundraiser for the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, located off of State Route 92, which has served those who are homeless, on the verge of homelessness, in need of food and in need of advocacy to achieve self–sufficiency since 1996. Staff also helps with job hunts, behavioral health support, substance abuse issues and mental illness.
Jen Luria, of Dog, Cat, Mouse media which promotes Bisbee, stated in a release, “Come and listen to a great lineup of multi–talented Mariachi Groups and beautiful Folklorico dancers coming in from all around the Southwest.”
Featured performers are: Compania de Danza Folklorico Arizona, Mariachi Estrellas de Tucson, Las Azaleas, Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo High School, Mariachi Sonido De Mexico and Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson.
“The event will include a Miners display honoring Bisbee Miners and the Show & Shine Car Show in honor of beloved friend Johnny Diaz. As always, this event honors the military, veterans and the Bisbee Fire Fighters Local 2146,” said John Acosta, one of the organizers.
Fiesta-goers should bring their own blankets and chairs. Canopies may be used, but only if they do not block others views of the performance. Only service animals will be permitted on the field.
Organizers ask people to not bring coolers, food, drinks, water, alcoholic beverages of any kind, or weapons of any kind. Food and beverages will be provided by a variety of vendors for the day.
