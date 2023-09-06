BISBEE — The Bisbee Police Department was awarded more than $2 million in grants and the mayor and council commended Chief Tim Cox for his grant searches on their way to approving them all.

A $1,374,949 grant from Arizona Department of Emergency & Military Affairs will be used for officers’ involvement in human and drug smuggling within the city limits, Cox said. He plans to use the money for the purchase of five new Chevrolet Tahoes and one Dodge Charger to replace older model vehicles now in use.

