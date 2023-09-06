BISBEE — The Bisbee Police Department was awarded more than $2 million in grants and the mayor and council commended Chief Tim Cox for his grant searches on their way to approving them all.
A $1,374,949 grant from Arizona Department of Emergency & Military Affairs will be used for officers’ involvement in human and drug smuggling within the city limits, Cox said. He plans to use the money for the purchase of five new Chevrolet Tahoes and one Dodge Charger to replace older model vehicles now in use.
“Of our assigned patrol vehicles, Bisbee police currently has only one vehicle that is pursuit rated, and this vehicle has over 250,000 miles on the odometer," Cox explained. "I envision having five of them dedicated to patrol officers for highway operations and one assigned as an undercover, pursuit–rated police car as a valuable tool in detecting and capturing smuggling offenders and counter-drug operations — especially those that fail to yield.”
He provided an overview of what his officers have done in regard to the problem with load car drivers’ failure to yield that end up in high speed chases and can present a danger to Bisbee residents.
Last year in a six-month period there were 595 human smuggling events involving 1,629 undocumented aliens with 324 designated as crime victims and 107 vehicle pursuits in Cochise County, he said.
“The Bisbee Police has participated and assisted in many of these incidents,” Cox said. “The Bisbee Police Department in the past year has encountered four instances of failures to yield and 150 calls to assist the U.S. Border Patrol. Officers have encountered and detained undocumented illegal immigrants 40 times, encountered 21 traffic incidents resulting in illegal drugs and conducted four search warrants related to illegal drug smuggling. All of these incidents are directly related to border issues.
“Even though most of the enumerated pursuits originated outside our jurisdiction, many frequently cross through our jurisdiction, or are in such proximity that we render assistance with them. The ability to obtain the requested equipment and fund overtime efforts dedicated to drug and human smuggling campaigns will undoubtedly reveal the exceptional volume that currently passes through our area of operation undetected. The grant proposal respectfully requests the five referenced vehicles in Year 1 with replacements in Year 5, if permitted, to include the requisite equipment to make them functional for their intended purpose.”
The new police SUVs will come with all the law enforcement bells and whistles and includes $40,808 to cover the necessary overtime for officers to cover the time it takes for an officer to file reports and appear in court.
The department will also purchase a $13,000 drone and 15 pursuit terminators for $2,250. These are devices that steadily deflate the tires on vehicles being pursued to end high-speed chases safely.
Officers have had “significant contact with illegal border immigration incidents, as well as drug related crime, directly related to our close proximity to the Mexican border. There have been several incidents where a pursuit and/or traffic stop has resulted in a ‘bail out’ of all occupants of a vehicle who then run into the remote desert areas in an attempt to evade arrest,” Cox added.
The drone he selected is able to “operate both during the day, and at night, which would “allow the BPD to deploy the drone anytime, anywhere. Finding and arresting individuals who flee from law enforcement by the use of drone technology would greatly improve prosecution and deter future incidents. Additionally, BPD officers could utilize drone technology to monitor the section of border we patrol, and possibly detect illegal border activity in progress allowing for a quicker response. With a drone, we would be able to detect drug border crossings, smuggling activity and other border related crime.”
DEMA also awarded a $627,000 grant for an additional six vehicles, again with all the necessary equipment to stay up to date with modern police tactics.
Cox received $12,000 from the state Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program to cover the cost of 12 new desktop computers for administration staff and officers to replace older ones.
On a final request, Cox and city attorney Joe Estes asked for permission to proceed with legal action against a challenge coin purchase the city never received.
Challenge coins are a specially designed metal coin given to someone to confirm membership in an organization or group or honor an officer for a special achievement.
Cox has attempted to get a refund of $2,500 as the coins never materialized, but the unidentified vendor has refused, instead blaming supply chain issues.
Estes said he was told all sales are final when the city asked for a refund. The goal is to talk with the vendor to get the refund and avoid action in small claims court.
Mayor Ken Budge and Councilmembers Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid, Anna Cline and Frank Davis gave the nod to proceed.