Muheim Cemetery Tour

Lisa Bilek takes a tour of the Evergreen Cemetery. The historical tour featured nine grave sites of prominent Bisbee residents.

 Melissa Marshall

BISBEE — A special event proposed by Bisbee Pride Inc. to be held at Evergreen Cemetery was nixed by the mayor and city council Tuesday night.

The event was billed as the “Evening Haunted Pioneer Walk,” and Ramon Garcia with Bisbee Pride explained the plan as a cemetery outing meant to raise money for Evergreen Cemetery while providing guests with a historical tour of the graves of some Bisbee’s more memorable characters. A film crew would be on hand for “B–roll” filming for a reality show about the haunted places in Arizona.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?