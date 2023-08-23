BISBEE — A special event proposed by Bisbee Pride Inc. to be held at Evergreen Cemetery was nixed by the mayor and city council Tuesday night.
The event was billed as the “Evening Haunted Pioneer Walk,” and Ramon Garcia with Bisbee Pride explained the plan as a cemetery outing meant to raise money for Evergreen Cemetery while providing guests with a historical tour of the graves of some Bisbee’s more memorable characters. A film crew would be on hand for “B–roll” filming for a reality show about the haunted places in Arizona.
The tours would feature “actors dressed in period appropriate attire” who will “share life stories of prominent Bisbee citizens interred at the cemetery. Bisbee’s history and ghost stories will be shared about the haunted graveyard.”
Garcia added, “Alongside the Pioneer Walk, there is a potential for filming of the event as a pilot for an eight-part series on haunted communities in Arizona for a major network.”
However, Evergreen Cemetery holds a special place in the hearts of those whose family members are buried there, including council members Anna Cline and Joni Giacomino, who said they would rather not have these resting places “disrespected.”
Garcia also has family members buried there and he understood the need for respect of the graves.
While the tours will be guided to four spots within the cemetery, Garcia confirmed it could be hard to keep the visitors on track and keep them from walking over graves or going to other sites not in the four designated areas.
He also noted he was working with the Arizona Rangers to provide security.
Safety was another issue, as the event would have run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. It would take place in the dark, which created concerns that people could easily get hurt as there are depressions and even holes in certain spots of the cemetery.
Garcia said the tour guides would carry lanterns to prevent accidents from happening.
Councilwoman Leslie Johns said, “I feel it’s a liability. People will be wandering around at night. People are going to break off from the group.”
Garcia provided a insurance policy that would cover any damages or injuries to those on the tour, but it was not enough to sway the council.
When votes were taken, Cline, Giacomino, Johns and council members Mel Sowid and Juanetta Hill voted against and Mayor Ken Budge denied the special use permit.
New definitions for ‘dilapidated’
Some homes and other structures in the Bisbee community have been abandoned by their owners, leaving eyesores scattered about town with boarded-up windows, collapsed roofs, open or missing doors and trash in the yard, which presents a health hazard as they are no longer fit for human habitation.
The new definitions allow clear direction for code enforcement and will require people to repair and clean up yards to “improve the neighborhood and bring the homes up to current standards,” said City Attorney Joe Estes. “We will work with you as long as one takes steps to correct the conditions.”
The city’s building inspector will act as the authority to assess dilapidated structures.
The amended city code defines a dilapidated structure as:
A structure which, thorough neglect or injury, lacks necessary repairs or otherwise is in a state of decay or partial ruin to such an extent that said structure is a hazard to the health, safety, or welfare of the general public.
A structure which is unfit for human occupancy due to the lack of necessary repairs and is considered uninhabitable or is a hazard to the health safety, and welfare of the general public.
A structure which is determined to be a “vacant and unsecured structure,” for more than three times within any 12-month period.
A structure which has been “boarded and secured” for more than six consecutive months in one calendar year.
“Vacant and unsecured structures” means “any structure which is not occupied by a legal or equitable owner thereof, or by a lessee of a legal or equitable owner, and into which there are one or more unsecured openings such as broken windows, unlocked windows, broken doors, unlocked doors, holes in exterior walls, holes in the roof or other similar unsecured openings which would facilitate unauthorized entry into the structure.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone