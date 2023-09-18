J.A. Jance

For the last 40 years, J.A. Jance written nearly two books a year. So when it took her an entire year to write her most recent Ali Reynolds book, "Collateral Damage," she was worried.

"I thought, oh, my God, I lost my mojo. I'll never be able to write another book. This is probably the last book I'll ever write. And yet, when I finished it and turned it in, I sat down and I wrote 'Blessing of the Lost Girls' in two months flat. That's a record for me," Jance said in a recent phone interview from Seattle.

