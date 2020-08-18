BISBEE — In response to complaints about a fee increase by the city for recycling, Mayor David Smith held a town hall Zoom meeting Aug. 11 to talk about the problems the program faces and to get a feel for what residents want to happen.
The city ended the convenience of drop-off containers for recyclables at stations in various parts of the city in part due to COVID-19 and the concern for sanitation workers, but also because people were not using the bins correctly.
Instead, the city moved the recycling program to the Tovreaville Road transfer station where an attendant directs people with recyclables to the proper bins.
Some residents, however, did not want to pay the $6.77 monthly fee tacked on to their sanitation bill and made their displeasure known on social media.
One of the biggest problems was the loss of the Department of Correction workers who handled the city’s drop-off recycle stations, explained Jesus Haro, public works director. The DOC pulled workers due to the virus.
Haro pulled sanitation staff from the upper reaches of Old Bisbee and required customers to place their trash in specially located dumpsters for mechanical pickup to keep them safe from physical contact with the waste.
With the popularity of recycling in the town, it was decided to offer recycling at one location at the transfer station where recycling could be monitored.
“We were getting a lot of trash in the recycle bins and the men had to go through and hand-sort it all,” Haro said. “People can bring in their recyclable materials to the transfer station and put them in the correct containers.”
Vouchers can be purchased by non–city residents for the same price as the city’s total annual pickup charge of $81.24, he added.
Smith noted the practice was something many cities were doing to centralize recycling.
However, one of the biggest problems with recycling over the past few years is the decline in buyers for the materials, Smith said. Once profitable cardboard and aluminum cans no longer have a market value and the money the city would make from their sale has drastically declined, leading to storage problems and the higher recycling fee.
Two years ago, it cost the city $210,000 to manage the recycling program and that was with the income from sales, said Smith.
Resident Yvette Ponte complained people were paying more for less, especially in Old Bisbee. She was paying $68 a month for bi–weekly trash pickup, but now was paying $80 for once a week. She asked to opt out of recycling, but was told she could not.
“People are struggling to pay bills,” she added. “Recycling should be an option. Give us credit and reduce our bills.”
Smith agreed the city was charging for a service many were not receiving due to the elimination of the recycle stations throughout town.
“We want to come up with a solution for those who do not want to recycle,” he told Ponte.
Donna Pulling emphasized an immediate solution to the recycling problem by reducing consumption. The three Rs are reduce, reuse, recycle. She also asked to see the exact numbers on the cost of recycling.
Smith said the city made only $49,000 last year on its sales.
“This is an absurd cost to save the environment,” Pulling said. “Maybe you should promote a reduction program and reduce the recycle fee.”
City manager Theresa Coleman said it cost the city $207,000 even with the sale of recyclables. The fee of $6.77 was the cost split up among the customers. The materials collected are delivered to Tucson and Phoenix twice a year.
One resident suggested the city turn recycling over to a private company and Smith said he has talked with a private firm, but the company was not ready to take on Bisbee.
Mayor–elect Ken Budge suggested a new analysis of the costs as the program changes reduced staff and staff time, which he saw as savings.
“Maybe it’s time recycling went away,” Budge said. “But, then, people are throwing stuff in the trash and that adds to our dump fee.”
He also thought the city should give handicapped individuals “a break.”
Terry Couchenour said, “I want to opt out. Not many people in this meeting are speaking up for it. Most of us don’t want it.”
For 93-year-old Helen Grady, it was a matter of being physically unable to take recyclables to the transfer station.
“A lot of our elderly people don’t drive and cannot get to the recycle center. The citizens should choose if they want it or not,” she stated in an email to the city, which city clerk Ashlee Coronado read.
Smith said he would meet with Coleman and Haro on the recycling problem and discuss what could be done.
In an interview after the meeting, Smith said of the 21 people online, four were he and city staff. So only 17 citizens attended the meeting. A few names he recognized as being in favor of recycling, but they did not speak.
“We’ll look at the dollars and cents and figure what to do,” Smith said. “If we do away with recycling, what are we going to do with the employees dedicated to recycling? We can’t just put them somewhere else. There could be ramifications. We’ll be looking into it soon. It is a priority. It’s costing us a lot of money.”
He also said he wanted to resolve the issue while he was still in office and “did not want to kick the can down the road.”