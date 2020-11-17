BISBEE — The three schools in the Bisbee Unified School District will return to remote learning on Monday, Nov. 23, as the positive cases of COVID–19 continue to increase in the county, which reported 595 active cases on Tuesday.
In an announcement Monday, BUSD stated Greenway Elementary School, Lowell Junior High School and Bisbee High School will begin remote learning Monday.
There was one high school student who tested positive for COVID–19 Monday, BHS reported. Any student that needs to quarantine based on contact tracing protocol has been or will be notified once the contact tracing is completed today.
However, administrators have seen an increase in staff and students who have needed to quarantine due to possible exposure, according to the announcement. Though the Bisbee zipcode of 85603 reports six to 10 cases, the students come from surrounding zipcodes and as a precaution, administration decided to end the hybrid classes and begin online learning again.
“The increase in cases will result in Cochise County moving from the minimal to moderate community spread to the substantial community spread category based on ADHS benchmarks,” the announcement stated. “Utilizing the benchmarks and the rapid increase in cases that the county is experiencing, the remote learning only option will be in effect through the end of the fall semester. Google Classroom will remain as our learning management platform. Before the switch to remote learning, please ensure that your child knows his/her login credentials.”
While the hope is to resume the hybrid learning, in which students attend in person two days a week and online two days a week, the district will continue to monitor the situation in the county and determine if it can be resumed after Jan. 1.
“We will communicate our plans during the week of December 21,” administrators stated.
All Bisbee campuses will be providing free on-site learning opportunities and support services for students who need a place to go during the school day as required by the Governor’s Executive Order. These will be in computer labs or other rooms with technology available.
Transportation will not be provided due to the possibility of increased exposure on the bus.
The cafeteria will continue to provide meals that parents can pick up at the campuses during lunch times. It will assist schools in preparing these if parents can contact the cafeteria to let them know if they will be participating. Contact Rachel Martinez at 520-432-5714 Ex. 2216 or rmartinez@busd.k12.az.us.
Families needing Chromebooks to assist with remote learning should go to the district office on Melody Lane to check one out.
For information, call 520-432-5381.