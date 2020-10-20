BISBEE — A contract with Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter to continue its oversight of the city shelter cannot be renewed due to the $80,000-a-year price tag, which by state procurement law, the Bisbee City Charter and city code requires the city to put such a contract out for bid.
FBAS has taken responsibility for the shelter operations, ran a thrift shop to help cover costs and accepted donations to be used to cover the care for the needs of stray and surrendered dogs and cats. Since June when the former contract expired, the city has contracted with FBAS on a month-to-month basis.
City attorney James Ledbetter explained in the work session Monday the city has a $5,000 limit on contracts and purchases, so the contract to oversee the operations at the animal shelter must go out to bid. In conversations with former city attorneys over the past four years, he discovered the city did not bid out the contract and just entered into the agreement with FBAS.
“I assumed it had been vetted. I could not ask the council to approve the annual contract since it did not go out for bid,” Ledbetter said. “There needs to be an RFP (request for proposals). There is no other choice. To renew the existing contract, they have to go through the lawful process.”
He also emphasized there was “no evidence to suggest” FBAS had failed to live up to its obligations in running the shelter. He assumed FBAS will respond to the RFP to continue the partnership.
City Manager Theresa Coleman posted an RFP that listed all the requirements for shelter operations according to the city’s charter and code.
However, the fourth objective caused some consternation among council members and the community. It stated, “Provide appropriate facilities as referenced in the city code.”
This led to confusion about the city’s existing facility and whether it would be available for continued use, Councilwoman Leslie Johns said.
Mayor David Smith said the building would still be available for use.
Councilwoman Joni Giacomino asked about the four-month delay in getting something done about the expired contract with FBAS.
Ledbetter said, “I own the delay. I made a bad assumption.”
Giacomino also was concerned about the additional intake at the shelter of surrendered pets, since the RFP only included those animals dropped off by law enforcement, fire personnel or the animal control officer.
Over the past three years, the cost to the city of maintaining the shelter has risen from $60,000 a year to $80,000, according to Smith.
“The city shouldn’t have to pay for things above what is required by our Charter and code,” he added.
That led to Councilman Louis Pawlik, who agreed with the RFP posting, tossing out the problem of Bisbee taxpayers footing the bill for animals outside the city. He suggested the city hold a referendum so the voters could decide how they want their tax dollars spent.
“If the citizens want a regional shelter, they have that right,” Pawlik said. “But, they need to know they will pay for that out of their pockets. We can’t afford $80,000 a year when we’re faced with laying off staff.”
Councilman Bill Higgins agreed with Pawlik and said the city should move ahead with the RFP and the referendum.
Smith said a referendum vote would have to happen during a general election year, which would be in 2022.
According to City Clerk Ashlee Coronado, the cost to the city would be $5,000 to $8,000 for the referendum.
FBAS reported that for April through September the shelter took 27 animals in April and May from Douglas and one in September from the Cochise County Animal Control Officer.
Ledbetter said, “This is an important decision to be made if animals are coming from outside of Bisbee. It’s more difficult for the shelter to operate on just city money. As things stand, we could not use taxpayer money for non–Bisbee animals. I can’t recommend using Bisbee money for Douglas animals.”
The mayor and all councilmembers other than Anna Cline, who did not offer any input, spoke with FBAS and suggested the group put in a bid to continue shelter operations.
Smith said, “I specifically talked to them about this. They have been told they can use the shelter. They may be the only bidder. And that’s OK. We just have to follow the law.”