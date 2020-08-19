BISBEE — This year, thanks to the COVID–19 outbreak, instead of the annual work day every autumn to fix up homes in need of repair, Step Up Bisbee/Naco embarked on a new partnership with the city and began renovating the first home to be offered in the Workforce Housing Program.
A volunteer team of experienced carpenters was busy at work Monday morning, unpacking the stack of kitchen and bathroom cabinets and putting in new door frames and doors in the interior of the 1,200-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath house on Fort Huachuca Lane in San Jose. The bedrooms have ample closet space, hard to find in Bisbee, and there is a small room that could be a home office as it has an entry door with a foyer.
Grady Meadows, president of SUBN, and fellow volunteers have been busy at the house for the past three weeks assessing what needed to be done and how to go about fixing up the bungalow. First came gutting the kitchen and bathroom, removing all the doors, baseboards and trim, patching the walls, bringing the wiring up to code and building an outdoor space for the washer and dryer.
There is still much to do. Tear out the old single pane windows and install new, energy efficient ones. Install a new commode, basin and cabinet in the bathroom. Remove the old swamp cooler and install a new one. Install a new gas water heater and home heating system. Install the new kitchen cabinets and sink. Paint the exterior and interior. Install new flooring where needed. Install energy efficient appliances.
Johnny Rabey, owner of Painting, Etc., will do the painting, handle the ceiling texture repair and has offered to install new gutters at no cost, said City Manager Theresa Coleman, who was there with SUBN board member/grant writer Danielle Bouchever checking on the progress and helping open cartons of cabinets. SUBN will supply all the paint.
Dr. Paul Enright, a retired pulmonologist, handled the wiring for the structure at no cost.
The Workforce Housing Program is a joint venture of the city and SUBN with the goal of providing much needed workforce housing for firefighters, police officers and teachers. The idea is to make Bisbee more attractive to that portion of the population.
Police Chief Albert Echave has more than once stated how hard it is to retain officers after training, not just because of higher wages, but because of lack of affordable housing. With that in mind, the hope is the first owner will be a member of the police department.
“The program addresses recruitment and retention for vital community employees that are expensive to train and often leave the community for higher wages in more metro areas,” Bouchever said. “The city recognizes that retention of essential city and community employees has been an ongoing, historic problem which is expensive and leaves Bisbee with chronically understaffed and inexperienced personnel. Never has this problem been more apparent than during the COVID–19 disaster.”
Coleman said the auction company was big help “and went to bat for us.” The city was able to get the house for $35,000.
Thanks to Bouchever’s grant writing prowess, SUBN has managed to fund supplies, and with discounts from Ace Hardware and Lowe’s and reduced prices from Home Depot made those dollars go even farther.
Western Bank provided a grant and will work with the new homeowner after he or she goes through an educational program to learn about finances, managing a budget and meeting the monthly mortgage payment.
To participate in the program, one has to have a steady income, Bouchever added.
The plan is to have it ready by the end of September. It will sell for around $60,000. With that money, the group will move onto the next project on N Street that recently was acquired by the city.
Bouchever and Coleman are hopeful that men from the Verhelst Recovery House, which provides a six-month residential program to learn how to live without alcohol or drugs guided by a 12-Step meeting program and setting of personal goals, will be able to help.
They met Antonio, with woodworking experience and who is in the program, while loading up construction debris from the house. He will be graduating in December and is interested in helping SUBN and the city in their endeavor to provide housing. He suggested the Verhelst men could handle gutting a house and save the SUBN volunteers from the hard work.
Inside, the screech of a saw and banging of hammers added to the uncomfortable environment that seemed to grow steadily warmer with each passing minute.
One would expect the volunteers to start early, but, as Meadows put it smiling, “We’re all retired. We’ve had enough of getting up at 5 a.m.”