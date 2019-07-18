BISBEE — The Bisbee City Council moved forward with a process to restart the tourism engine, by hiring a Visitors Center Manager to work at the official city site and working with a marketing firm to run advertising campaigns.
During Tuesday’s meeting, interim city manager Steve Pauken explained the difficulty in finding one person to do both and remain within the 2019–2020 budget.
For over six months, a single position was advertised as a Tourism Director with extensive experience in dealing with the public and providing optimal marketing strategies. Due to interactions with potential candidates, it was determined the best option was to split one job into two.
As approved by the council, the manager’s role includes: “Plans, coordinates, and implements marketing strategies to promote the area, reports on visitor and tourism activity, coordinates efforts with a variety of local, county and state organization and manages the operation of the day to day operations of the Visitor Center.” The pay is in the range of $31,416 to $47,124.
The tourism director’s role includes: “Manages and coordinates the activities and volunteers of the Bisbee Visitor Center, provides accurate and up-to-date information about attractions, events, amenities and the history of the city to tourists and visitors, responds to inquiries and promotes tourism. Conforms to standards set forth by the Arizona Office of Tourism.” This salary is set between $48,638 to $69,956.
“It was hard to identify the right person for the job,” he added. “A higher level of physical presence in the Visitors Center was necessary.”
He proposed the city go back to the lower paid Visitors Center manager to work the counter at the Copper Queen Mine and hire a marketing firm to handle advertising.
The iBisbee Committee members agreed with the strategy, he reported.
The former Visitors Center coordinator Jen Luria and graphics designer Bridget Shanahan were instrumental in designing the Discover Bisbee website and marketing materials. They and Rachael Hudson, with the Old Bisbee Visitors Center, Local First Arizona and AmeriCorps VISTA, submitted a one-year proposal to perform tourism related marketing for $2,916 a month, totaling $35,000 a year.
However, their proposal cannot be accepted as the city has to go out for bid on the new marketing position and re-advertise the manager’s job, Pauken said. Both will be posted.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Bisbee Police Chief Albert Echave and Public Works director Jesus Haro agreed a four-way stop at the intersection of D Autremont Ave. and Shattuck St. would be a prudent to prevent accidents due to the limited visibility. The mayor and council approved the change. A date of installation was not discussed, but people in Warren should be alert for the change.