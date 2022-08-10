11th annual Altered Books show and auction to be held

Stitch in Time clock from the 2021 auction by artist James Coull.

 submitted

BISBEE — In just a few weeks, one of Bisbee’s most popular fundraisers will be held by Friends of the Copper Queen Library, the 11th annual Altered Books Show and Auction.

Many local artists and guest artists from around the country will be exhibiting their imaginative creations which must have books as some component of their artwork.

