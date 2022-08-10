BISBEE — In just a few weeks, one of Bisbee’s most popular fundraisers will be held by Friends of the Copper Queen Library, the 11th annual Altered Books Show and Auction.
Many local artists and guest artists from around the country will be exhibiting their imaginative creations which must have books as some component of their artwork.
Cathy Clifton, Friends’ president, said the event will be held at the Central School Project on Friday, Aug. 26, from 5-8 p.m. Beer, wine and water will be served at the live event, along with an assortment of light snacks.
People can get a preview of the art beginning Thursday, Aug. 25, from 1-4 p.m. and all day Saturday, Aug. 27, so people can see what is being offered in the auction held online at www.alteredbooks.org.
Clifton said, “You won’t have to worry about dealing with clipboards and pencils. Just place your bid online and follow the auction.”
Proceeds from the event support the Friends' work with the Copper Queen Library, which was named America’s Best Small Library in 2019.
“The library offers an incredible array of free programming, much of it bilingual, downtown and at the San Jose Annex, including the Summer Reading Program, STEAM Classes, the Seed Library and Library of Things, Wi-Fi Hot Spots, Freewrite and the free Kanopy Streaming Service,” Clifton said.
For information, call the library at 520-432–4232 or go to the auction site.