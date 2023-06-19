BISBEE – The city’s annual Pride celebration of diversity, inclusivity and community began at the Historic Cochise County Courthouse and frolicked its way down Main Street to Goar Park.
Bisbee Pride held its 19th annual celebration this weekend of June 15-18.
“Bisbee has been the most tolerant, especially in this area if you think about Cochise County, which is huge,” said Carrie Ray, vendor and pride attender.
Four days of festivities started Thursday with a pre-Pride event at the Hitching Post. It was an evening of fun, including adult oriented GAYmes with prizes and entertainment.
Friday featured a teen movie/dance night at St. John's Episcopal Church
A fun Lingerie Pub Crawl stopped at various entertainment establishments. For those older than 21, it began at the Iron Man Statue until it reached Historic Brewery Gulch.
The festivities began Thursday night with a pre-pride event at the Hitching Post Saloon and stretched all the way to Sunday night.
Cars parked along the highway to attend the events. Saturday’s festivities began in the morning with the pride parade.
The parade began around 10 a.m. with different organizations dressed in rainbow, while holding flags and posters and handing out a variety of small flags, candy, chapstick and stickers. The parade started at the courthouse and went down main street to the pride village by the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum.
At the end of the parade route, there was a protester with a megaphone voicing his opinions, but that didn’t stop pride participants and attendees from enjoying Saturday’s events. The protester eventually left after being drowned out by pride goers.
“I hate that we had some protesters down here apparently," Ray said. "I don’t like them just bringing the vibe down because this isn’t what it’s about.”
She said she and her husband, Steve Ray, were born and raised in Bisbee and wanted to support their community.
“There’s no strong feelings for like for or against, we’re just kinda like can’t we all get along kinda thing,” Ray said.
On Saturday the “Drag”stravaganza and Street Dance started off the weekend with an exciting, energetic drag show. People danced the day away in the middle of downtown Bisbee.
Revelers gathered at Pride Village Grassy Park for the event’s beer garden thanks to Bisbee Brewing, and for food and pride merchandise vendors.
The pride village wrapped around the historical museum and consisted of small businesses, food trucks and tents, political organizations, health care information tents and LGBTQ clubs. The variety of vendors were open until 6 p.m. In addition to the vendors, shops and restaurants were open.
“Visibility, you know, making people more comfortable about themselves and for performers, getting their brand out there more. There’s, like, so many benefits,” Yashi Fisher said.
Fisher was a vendor this year selling self-defense equipment. Her business, Go Guarded For All, sells handheld stun guns, pepper spray, and kubotans for people to wear around their fingers. The business offers adjustable pieces to fit different hand sizes.
“It’s to empower the community and keep queer people, like myself, safe and offer different options for people,” Fisher said.
Community organizations, social and political groups and candidates all made a showing at the event.
Some marched, and groups like the Mule Mountain Democrats hosted meet-and-greets with candidates.
A “Youth Zone” set up at St. John's provided an afternoon of fun, activities, arts and crafts, and snacks for Pride attendees younger than 21.
“Drag”-o-saurous at the courtyard was an energetic drag show by some of Arizona's most experienced and longest performing female illusionists.
Bisbee Pride Main Stage at the Convention Center presented an evening of fun and entertainment.
The show opened with an edgy band, The Copper Queens, followed by Los Angeles sensation vocalist BOYNANARAMA. They were backed up by Bisbee’s own Gretchen Bonaduce.
Headlining the event, all the way from New York City, was Venus De Mars and her band, All the Pretty Horses.
Sunday, June 18, known as “Redemption Sunday,” featured Twisted Sister Bingo at the Thirsty Lizard.
“Fun In the Mud” Wrestling was at The Hitching Post in the afternoon for those wanting to get dirtier with some fun in the mud. It was a slippery situation for those who dared.
Anyone with energy left attended the “Tea Dance” at the Hitching Post, a way to close out an exciting weekend and experience the lights and sounds of an LGBTQ+ tradition.