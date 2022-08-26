The Bisbee Bloomers Garden Tour will occur Saturday, Sept. 3, in Bisbee and surrounding areas. Warren District resident Monica Lumiere walks through her backyard garden recently. Lumiere’s home will be garden No. 9 of the tour.
A garden inhabitant takes advantage of the serene surroundings in one of the garden tour homes in Old Bisbee.
Monica Lumiere created a mosaic wall as part of her diverse garden.
Splashes of rich, vibrant colors are the order of the day in a Warren District garden.
This Bisbee garden is stop No. 7 in the annual Bisbee Bloomers Garden Tour.
A butterfly takes in the sunshine while resting on a marigold in Monica Lumiere’s garden.
The annual Bisbee Bloomers Garden Tour is a fundraising event that supports beautifying Bisbee and gardening in general.
Many garden owners incorporate eclectic items in rhythm with beautiful vegetation.
BISBEE — Blooms are bursting and greenery is at its peak in Bisbee this time of year, and to celebrate the ingenuity and artistry of those with green thumbs Bisbee Bloomers is featuring a lineup of Bisbee home gardens and patios in one of the city’s most popular events – the Garden Tour.
Now in its 20th year, the nonprofit Bloomers are showcasing 10 gardens scattered about the city, and those featured are another slam dunk as residents extend the indoors outdoors.
Bloomer Kay Lynn Cummins gave a sneak preview of two on the list, and it was evident those on the garden tour Saturday, Sept. 3, will not be disappointed.
At the home of Monica Lumiere in Warren colors pop from everywhere — massive lantanas of red and yellow, desert salvia bushes, rosemary, woody butterfly bush, herbs, native plants, succulents, cactus and more tucked in pots and in the ground along a graveled pathway.
A massive, 13-year-old cholla cactus she started as just a baby not only provides an interesting centerpiece but a nesting site for a curved bill thrasher.
A grape arbor boasts clusters of the purple fruit, and a large number of wasps have managed to prevent her from harvesting any.
Right outside her back door is a retaining wall that took 13 tons of rock to build. A heavy duty wire fence holds it in place and allows one to see the beauty of the rocks themselves.
She likes to plant native species and is always on the lookout for something new to add.
Her back yard was nothing 13 years ago, and it has taken a substantial amount of work to bring it to life.
With all the wonderful rain comes the growth of not so wonderful weeds, which have to be cleared from the gravel bed and around her plants. She uses an organic weed killer to help stop their growth.
In her front yard, a quince tree and a pomegranate tree are loaded down with fruit to the extent she has to prop the branches up to keep them from snapping.
Lumiere has worked hard over the years to make her garden a stunning canvas.
In Old Bisbee, Natalie Ingrum and her husband, Ron, both retired teachers, have owned their home for 40 years, and for 40 years they have done their best not to be gardeners.
“I really don’t like gardening,” she said with a laugh. “We’d much rather be out playing golf.”
Many of her plants are volunteers — plants grown from seed dropped by birds, like the stunning bed of 8-foot-tall Mexican sunflowers that reseeds itself every year, as do the hollyhocks.
A white valerian plant popped up on its own and continues to come back each spring.
“It’s an untamed garden,” Ingrum said.
She, too, has planted lantana and they, too, have continued to bloom and grow year after year.
Tucked in amongst her plants are delightful stone and wire art that cannot help but bring a smile and a chuckle.
As she lives on a mountain, a rock face provides the perfect accent in the back yard. Murals by Karen Corey decorate a retaining wall above it.
The Lumieres have added distinctive rock patios to enjoy the cool evenings and added a few citronella plants to repel mosquitos.
Their home was built in 1905, purchased from a Sears and Roebuck catalog, and they have added on to it.
Ingrum has been a Bloomer for years, but this is the first time her garden is on the tour.
Also featured is the Premiere Alliances new Founder’s Garden in San Jose with beautifully laid out walkways to meander around in a very calming, peaceful setting. Premiere calls it “Arizona’s largest outdoor therapeutic garden space.”
The tour is the annual fundraiser for the Bloomers to support gardening and beautification of the public spaces in Bisbee, like the small garden at the foot of the Ironman statute on Tombstone Canyon.
The nonprofit is dedicated to preserve and augment the natural beauty of the city through planting and gardening projects, cleanups and educational lectures about gardening and garden tours. They also sponsor Mitt Mutts, plastic bags scattered around town and at the parks for the disposal of dog waste.