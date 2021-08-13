BISBEE — The Bisbee 1000 The Great Stair Climb is challenging enough as runners and walkers wind their way through the town, ascending the iconic stairways and descending the steep and narrow roadways in an annual race that takes about an hour.
But that's not enough for Lisa McNair.
Next weekend, the 55-year-old grandmother of four will run/walk the challenging course for 30 continuous hours.
The athletic feat is in honor of the Bisbee 1000's 30th anniversary said McNair, an avid ultra-marathoner who has finished three 100-mile races and is getting ready to embark on a fourth in September. McNair is also the judicial assistant for Cochise County Superior Court Judge David Thorn and an attorney in her own right.
"We're doing 30 hours in recognition of the 30th anniversary of the Bisbee 1000," McNair said Friday in her office.
The event — which has left Bisbee 1000 founder Cynthia Conroy shaking her head in amazement — begins Aug. 21 at 6 a.m. and ends Aug. 22 at noon.
The idea for the two-day walk was Conroy's after she learned about McNair's penchant for ultra marathons from Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal. McNair had worked with Cardinal as a clerk in her courtroom several times, and the judge learned of McNair's athletic abilities and her participation in mega races all over the country.
"This was inspired after Laura Cardinal told me about this amazing attorney who is here working for Judge Thorn who does 100-mile runs," Conroy said. "I started talking to Lisa and I told her we would love to sponsor her for the Bisbee 1000.
"But then I asked her if in exchange she would something to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Bisbee 1000," Conroy said. "I asked her if she could do the actual course 30 times. She said no, not 30 times, but that she could it for 30 hours."
McNair said the 100-mile races she has participated in must be completed in no later than 30 hours.
That impressed Conroy.
"It was very inspiring to have a conversation with her," Conroy said. "And that she is willing to do something that I can't even comprehend, this is such a great generous gift to us."
McNair will not undertake the gargantuan walk solo. Conroy said she has enlisted the help of about 20 people — called pacers — who will accompany McNair during certain portions of the 30-hour event.
McNair's boss, Thorn, will be one of them.
"She told me she was going to be doing this and it just didn't click," Thorn said Friday in his office. "I think she is an extraordinary individual and I think she's testing the human limits."
The judge praised McNair's intellectual capabilities. She is studying for the Arizona bar exam and said she might work for the county to help fill the void at the courthouse with the shortage of attorneys. McNair practiced law in California, where she's from.
Another pacer will be Eric Meyer, a five-time Bisbee 1000 winner who said he plans to participate again this year for the sixth time.
Meyer said he'll be walking with McNair — whom he has never met — for about three hours Saturday evening into Sunday morning, from 9 p.m. to midnight.
"I appreciate the spirit of the Bisbee 1000 and that it's for everybody," he said. "I'm also drawn to the story of how she (McNair) takes new risks. I like getting behind that, a strong woman."
The 30-hour effort will be an achievement for McNair, who said she always likes to have a goal.
She said she will obviously stop for restroom breaks and if she needs a quick rest. She plans to wear a vest over her clothing that can carry several bottles of water and a high-calorie liquid she drinks for energy. She will also don a running skirt outfitted with several pockets where she can stash snacks.
Conroy asked McNair how many times she thinks she will have done the entire Bisbee 1000 course in the 30-hour window.
McNair replied that she's still not sure, but believes she will definitely do it 10 times, and possibly even 20. She said her husband will be joining her on a stretch that begins at 3 a.m. on Sunday.
With a smile, McNair said she will probably question her sanity on the course once late evening hits on Saturday, but she says this is a challenge she wants to meet.
"As a kid, if you told me 'no,' I did it," McNair said, describing her drive and personality. "This is my adult version of if it's something I feel I can't do then I have to go do it."