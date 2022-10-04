BISBEE — For the past three years, Bisbee mom Meggen Connolley has been devoted to making a bike/pedestrian pathway along State Route 80 at the Lavender Pit and now, thanks to a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the project may move forward.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the department’s Economic Development Administration grant award, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, last week and announced the grant was “to boost tourism through improvements to recreational amenities.”

