BISBEE — For the past three years, Bisbee mom Meggen Connolley has been devoted to making a bike/pedestrian pathway along State Route 80 at the Lavender Pit and now, thanks to a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the project may move forward.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the department’s Economic Development Administration grant award, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, last week and announced the grant was “to boost tourism through improvements to recreational amenities.”
The grant will help pay for construction of the shared–use path for pedestrians and cyclists as part of the Cochise County segment of the Sun Corridor Trail. The EDA investment will be matched with $49,863 in local funds and is expected to help create 233 jobs, retain 92 jobs and generate $2.8 million in private investment, according to Bisbee Bikeways.
The 1.4-mile project will reduce the four lanes on SR 80 from Main Street to Erie Street to two lanes, with a turn lane at the Lavender Pit, which will allow a bidirectional pathway to be separated by a median from the highway.
Though the roadway has a sidewalk of sorts, it is very narrow and pedestrians must cross the road at one point as the sidewalk ends on one side of SR 80 and starts up again on the other. Often, weeds growing through the fencing along Freeport McMoRan Inc. property and along the edges of the sidewalk make it a dangerous trek for those who prefer walking or have no other choice but to hoof it. The four-lane curvy road can be a perilous traverse for those on two wheels.
The plans call for a 12-foot-wide pathway with directional arrows for east and west travel. The width allows it to be cleaned by a street sweeper. The raised medians will be constructed with colored and stamped concrete. Lighting, though not solar powered, will be at pedestrian-level and will be compliant with dark-skies principles, directing light downward toward the pathway to provide visibility and improve safety.
Mayor Ken Budge said the city has passed along the grant paperwork to the Arizona Department of Transportation. An intergovernmental agreement when reached will define the terms for the project.
ADOT will select an engineering firm to develop the design plan, which is expected to cost around $500,000 alone, and all the contracting for the project, Budge said. The grant must be spent within five years, he noted.
He said asphalt costs have skyrocketed from $80 a ton to $220 a ton and hoped the price would drop considerably before work begins.
“We talked with U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema for support,” he added.
Kelly stated, “These long overdue upgrades will help create safe, reliable sidewalks and bike paths for residents and visitors in Bisbee to support local jobs and tourism.”
“Arizona’s tourism industry fuels our economy. Today’s funds will boost Bisbee’s tourism as they continue recovering from the COVID–19 pandemic — creating hundreds of jobs, enhancing outdoor recreation and generating economic growth,” stated Sinema.
“President Biden recognizes the vital contribution the travel and tourism industry makes to the American economy,” stated Raimondo in a press release. “This EDA investment in Bisbee will help the city’s tourism sector recover, grow and build back stronger for the future.”
Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo added, “The EDA is dedicated to working with communities to assist their locally driven strategies to recover and rebuild from the pandemic. This project will provide a new outdoor recreational amenity for Bisbee that will attract visitors and support the local tourist economy.”
Connolley, the project manager and Bisbee Bikeways president, stated, “This could not have happened without all the community support, including donations totaling $41,335.67 from community members.”
A fundraiser was organized in January with help from the community at the Jonquil Motel and featured some of Bisbee’s well known entertainers.
The Bisbee Area Mobility Master Plan was passed unanimously by the Bisbee Planning and Zoning Commission in 2021, Connolley said. The plan is to eventually connect Bisbee’s three boroughs with shared use paths and then with the 1,500-mile Sun Corridor Trail, which will run from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Douglas with dog legs to hike around many Arizona cities.
